Mets drubbed 14-4 as Dodgers finish off series sweep - New York Daily News
by: Matthew Roberson — NY Daily News 36m
On the 56th anniversary of the Beatles’ famous concert at Shea Stadium, it was the Mets who needed help.
J.D. Davis' sacrifice fly | 08/16/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 41m
J.D. Davis lifts a sacrifice fly to right-center field, shaving the Mets' deficit to 9-4 in the bottom of the 7th inning
Dodgers Make It Look Easy in 14-4 Win to Complete Sweep of Mets
by: Daniel Marcillo — Empire Sports Media 7m
After the New York Mets missed two great opportunities to beat the Los Angeles Dodgers, the Dodgers made sure they took away any hope...
Villar safe at 2nd upon review | 08/15/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 7m
Jonathan Villar is called safe at second after the original call stands following a review in the bottom of the 2nd inning
Mets allow five homers as Dodgers complete three-game sweep | Newsday
by: Roger Rubin — Newsday 10m
For the Mets, the baseball postseason has never felt so far away. There is a good reason for that. They fell behind in the very early going against the Dodgers on Sunday night, faltered during several
Mets rocked by Dodgers to complete ugly sweep
by: Greg Joyce — New York Post 12m
With three games in the books, the Mets have absolutely nothing to show for it.
Video Story: LA-NY finale highlights
by: N/A — MLB: Mets 14m
Dodgers @ Mets Aug. 15, 2021
Mets Can’t Dodge Sweep as LA Pummels NY 14-4 Sunday
by: Nate Mendelson — Mets Merized Online 23m
If moral victories counted, the Mets would have the best record in baseball. Sadly they don't and New York finishes its series against the Los Angeles Dodgers with three actual losses.The Mets
Final Score: Dodgers 14, Mets 4 - Swept away
by: Lukas Vlahos — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 28m
An embarrassing way to finish off a three-game series.
Mets' overworked bullpen granted mercy by blowout loss to Dodgers
The Mets have underachieved from 2019-2021. They've done this with two different managers, two different GMs and two different owners. At some point you have to look at the offensive core of Alonso/Conforto/McNeil/Smith/Davis and say to yourself "something here isn't working."
Injury updates on the #Mets, #Phillies, #Brewers, and #Reds:
Over the last 15 days, James McCann and Tomas Nido are each hitting exactly .118. 2-for-17 for Nido, 4-for-34 for McCann
Carlos Carrasco crumbles again in Mets' loss to Dodgers
