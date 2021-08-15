Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

MLB: Mets.com
Video Story: LA-NY finale highlights

by: N/A MLB: Mets 4m

Dodgers @ Mets Aug. 15, 2021

More Recent New York Mets Articles

Film Room
J.D. Davis' sacrifice fly | 08/16/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 31m

J.D. Davis lifts a sacrifice fly to right-center field, shaving the Mets' deficit to 9-4 in the bottom of the 7th inning

Newsday
Mets allow five homers as Dodgers complete three-game sweep | Newsday

by: Roger Rubin Newsday 31s

For the Mets, the baseball postseason has never felt so far away. There is a good reason for that. They fell behind in the very early going against the Dodgers on Sunday night, faltered during several

New York Post
Mets rocked by Dodgers to complete ugly sweep

by: Greg Joyce New York Post 2m

With three games in the books, the Mets have absolutely nothing to show for it.

Mets Merized
Mets Can’t Dodge Sweep as LA Pummels NY 14-4 Sunday

by: Nate Mendelson Mets Merized Online 13m

If moral victories counted, the Mets would have the best record in baseball. Sadly they don't and New York finishes its series against the Los Angeles Dodgers with three actual losses.The Mets

Amazin' Avenue
Final Score: Dodgers 14, Mets 4 - Swept away

by: Lukas Vlahos SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 18m

An embarrassing way to finish off a three-game series.

Daily News
Mets drubbed 14-4 as Dodgers finish off series sweep - New York Daily News

by: Matthew Roberson NY Daily News 26m

On the 56th anniversary of the Beatles’ famous concert at Shea Stadium, it was the Mets who needed help.

Film Room
Nimmo scores on wild pitch | 08/15/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 31m

Brandon Nimmo scores on a wild pitch in the bottom of the 7th inning, cutting the Mets' deficit to 9-3

