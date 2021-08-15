Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Amazin' Avenue
Final Score: Dodgers 14, Mets 4 - Swept away

by: Lukas Vlahos SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 28m

An embarrassing way to finish off a three-game series.

Film Room
J.D. Davis' sacrifice fly | 08/16/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 41m

J.D. Davis lifts a sacrifice fly to right-center field, shaving the Mets' deficit to 9-4 in the bottom of the 7th inning

Empire Sports Media
Dodgers Make It Look Easy in 14-4 Win to Complete Sweep of Mets

by: Daniel Marcillo Empire Sports Media 7m

After the New York Mets missed two great opportunities to beat the Los Angeles Dodgers, the Dodgers made sure they took away any hope...

Film Room
Villar safe at 2nd upon review | 08/15/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 7m

Jonathan Villar is called safe at second after the original call stands following a review in the bottom of the 2nd inning

Newsday
Mets allow five homers as Dodgers complete three-game sweep | Newsday

by: Roger Rubin Newsday 11m

For the Mets, the baseball postseason has never felt so far away. There is a good reason for that. They fell behind in the very early going against the Dodgers on Sunday night, faltered during several

New York Post
Mets rocked by Dodgers to complete ugly sweep

by: Greg Joyce New York Post 12m

With three games in the books, the Mets have absolutely nothing to show for it.

MLB: Mets.com
Video Story: LA-NY finale highlights

by: N/A MLB: Mets 14m

Dodgers @ Mets Aug. 15, 2021

Mets Merized
Mets Can’t Dodge Sweep as LA Pummels NY 14-4 Sunday

by: Nate Mendelson Mets Merized Online 23m

If moral victories counted, the Mets would have the best record in baseball. Sadly they don't and New York finishes its series against the Los Angeles Dodgers with three actual losses.The Mets

