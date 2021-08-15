New York Mets
Mets allow five homers as Dodgers complete three-game sweep | Newsday
by: Roger Rubin — Newsday 33s
For the Mets, the baseball postseason has never felt so far away. There is a good reason for that. They fell behind in the very early going against the Dodgers on Sunday night, faltered during several
J.D. Davis' sacrifice fly | 08/16/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 31m
J.D. Davis lifts a sacrifice fly to right-center field, shaving the Mets' deficit to 9-4 in the bottom of the 7th inning
Mets rocked by Dodgers to complete ugly sweep
by: Greg Joyce — New York Post 2m
With three games in the books, the Mets have absolutely nothing to show for it.
Video Story: LA-NY finale highlights
by: N/A — MLB: Mets 4m
Dodgers @ Mets Aug. 15, 2021
Mets Can’t Dodge Sweep as LA Pummels NY 14-4 Sunday
by: Nate Mendelson — Mets Merized Online 13m
If moral victories counted, the Mets would have the best record in baseball. Sadly they don't and New York finishes its series against the Los Angeles Dodgers with three actual losses.The Mets
Final Score: Dodgers 14, Mets 4 - Swept away
by: Lukas Vlahos — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 18m
An embarrassing way to finish off a three-game series.
Mets drubbed 14-4 as Dodgers finish off series sweep - New York Daily News
by: Matthew Roberson — NY Daily News 26m
On the 56th anniversary of the Beatles’ famous concert at Shea Stadium, it was the Mets who needed help.
Nimmo scores on wild pitch | 08/15/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 31m
Brandon Nimmo scores on a wild pitch in the bottom of the 7th inning, cutting the Mets' deficit to 9-3
Mets' overworked bullpen granted mercy by blowout loss to Dodgers https://t.co/TPFGE8L2XA
The Mets have underachieved from 2019-2021. They've done this with two different managers, two different GMs and two different owners. At some point you have to look at the offensive core of Alonso/Conforto/McNeil/Smith/Davis and say to yourself "something here isn't working."

Injury updates on the #Mets, #Phillies, #Brewers, and #Reds: https://t.co/jn7i0ROm1q
RT @FinkelsteinRyan: Over the last 15 days, James McCann and Tomas Nido are each hitting exactly .118. 2-for-17 for Nido, 4-for-34 for McCann
Carlos Carrasco crumbles again in Mets' loss to Dodgers https://t.co/fX4PEDU9cn
