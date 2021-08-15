New York Mets
Luis Rojas on loss to Dodgers | 08/15/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 53m
Mets manager Luis Rojas discusses getting swept by the Dodgers and struggling with driving in runners home
Well, That Was Embarrassing
by: Jason Fry — Faith and Fear in Flushing 18m
After two nights of at least looking competitive against the Dodgers, AKA the quarter-billion-dollar baseball death machine, the Mets got macerated. Lacerated. Defenestrated.
Mets looking like lost cause — and it may be better this way
by: Mike Vaccaro — New York Post 57m
The Mets are starting to look like a lost cause.
Around the Majors with Mack’s Mets - Monday 8/16/2021
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 1h
Here are the top Stories from every Major League team courtesy from our friends at S...
J.D. Davis' sacrifice fly | 08/16/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 2h
J.D. Davis lifts a sacrifice fly to right-center field, shaving the Mets' deficit to 9-4 in the bottom of the 7th inning
Kevin Pillar escapes trouble | 08/15/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 53m
Kevin Pillar gets Chris Taylor to fly out to center field, getting out of a bases-loaded jam in the 9th inning
Dodgers Beat Up Mets, Complete Weekend Sweep
by: New York Mets News And Updates From CBS 2 New York – CBS New York — CBS New York 1h
Max Muncy hit a pair of two-run homers and Max Scherzer worked out of some trouble over six solid innings Sunday, leading the Los Angeles Dodgers to a 14-4 rout of the New York Mets.
Mets’ overworked bullpen granted mercy by blowout loss to Dodgers
by: Greg Joyce — New York Post 1h
The Mets’ high-leverage arms finally got a night off Sunday, courtesy of the Dodgers running away with a 14-4 win.
Dodgers Make It Look Easy in 14-4 Win to Complete Sweep of Mets
by: Daniel Marcillo — Empire Sports Media 2h
After the New York Mets missed two great opportunities to beat the Los Angeles Dodgers, the Dodgers made sure they took away any hope...
RT @JustinCToscano: -What has Francisco Lindor been doing? -What’s the plan for a rehab assignment? -What’s his next step? Everything you need to know about where the shortstop stands in his recovery from an oblique injury. https://t.co/KY8A1Y6P2EBeat Writer / Columnist
RT @DanGraca: Hate to ruin a good ARod story, but Gary Carter was the final piece to the Mets becoming WS champs, not Keith Hernandez. Carter came in 85, Keith arrived in 83. #MetsTV / Radio Personality
No filter here from @MikeVacc - great article - clear-cut and to the pointMets looking like lost cause — and it may be better this way https://t.co/CvudEz7dxr https://t.co/jIrXKCbdkqBlogger / Podcaster
Column for https://t.co/HXLkX5MaC9: Why the Mets' plight is worse than it appears in the standings as their most glaring flaw again cripples them in sweep by Dodgers. https://t.co/kd25RLkgmYBeat Writer / Columnist
Carlos Carrasco takes first loss of season in brutal outing vs. Dodgers https://t.co/LZcCmPKBZRTV / Radio Network
Column: the #Mets spent a lost weekend playing the varsity, and got an up-close look at how vast the chasm is between where they are and where they need to be. Another week of lessons will soon follow. It won’t be pretty. https://t.co/FlRcHzr4REBeat Writer / Columnist
