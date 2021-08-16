New York Mets
MLB roundup: Fernando Tatis Jr. homers twice in return for Padres - Metro US
by: Metro US — Metro News 46m
Fernando Tatis Jr. delivered four hits, including a pair of solo home runs, in his return from a 13-game absence because of a left shoulder injury, leading the San Diego Padres to an 8-2 win against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Sunday afternoon in...
NY Mets on deck: Pitching matchups, injury updates vs. San Francisco Giants
by: Justin Toscano — LoHud 2h
Here are the expected pitching matchups and injury updates for the Mets' upcoming series against the Giants.
Mets Fans Worst Fears Coming to Life as Playoff Hopes Start to Slip Away
by: Abbey Mastracco — Bleacher Report 4h
It was over in a second. More than just the series against the Los Angeles Dodgers was over when former New York Mets third baseman Justin Turner—the third batter of the ...
A Disclaimer Disguised As A Rallying Cry
by: metstradamus — The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 4h
It’s tempting to overreact to a 14-4 loss. Remember that there are still 11 games left to go against the Giants and Dodgers, and the Mets could certainly surprise us and go 6-4, reaching my t…
Dodgers Effectively End Mets Season
by: metsdaddy — Mets Daddy 4h
It’s really unfair to say the New York Mets season hinged on one game. After all, there’s still 45 games remaining, and we’ve seen crazier stuff happen. That said, the Mets showed…
Well, That Was Embarrassing
by: Jason Fry — Faith and Fear in Flushing 5h
After two nights of at least looking competitive against the Dodgers, AKA the quarter-billion-dollar baseball death machine, the Mets got macerated. Lacerated. Defenestrated.
Mets looking like lost cause — and it may be better this way
by: Mike Vaccaro — New York Post 6h
The Mets are starting to look like a lost cause.
Around the Majors with Mack’s Mets - Monday 8/16/2021
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 6h
Here are the top Stories from every Major League team courtesy from our friends at S...
Today's newsletter is out! Inside: Trevor Bauer's rap sheet is longer than we thought, toxic fandom is more toxic than we thought, Jacob deGrom has a setback, and I talk a LOT about soccer. https://t.co/z7PnlK5uHlBlogger / Podcaster
The Mets are in the midst of 13 straight games against the Dodgers and Giants. FROM ELIAS: They're the 1st team to play 13 straight games against teams with a .600 win percentage or better at least 100 games into a season since the 1980 Blue Jays. TOR went 4-9 in that stretch.Beat Writer / Columnist
Big crowds expected this weekend.Anybody know why?Blogger / Podcaster
RT @demitri_pagonis: @Metstradamus The only victory tonight was giving ESPN a crap game with position players pitching, that casual fans turned off in the 5th. Maybe they’ll think twice about moving a game right before a cross country trip.Blogger / Podcaster
It’s a little moment like this that a young kid like that will remember forever. AmazingThere’s nothing more exciting than seeing this happen during a baseball game https://t.co/fAEZ9frumTBlogger / Podcaster
Blogger / Podcaster
