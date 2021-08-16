Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Talkin' Mets
The Mets Show the Dodgers How It's Done

by: Ask Kia Talkin' Mets 2h

The Mets want to be the "East Coast Dodgers" but we saw this weekend how far off they are in that mission. What should we take away from the weekend and what is next? Hear Mike Silva's thoughts on this latest edition of the Talkin' Mets podcast.

Mack's Mets
Tom Brennan - Same Old Mets, Same Old Yanks

by: Tom Brennan Mack's Mets 18s

Winners and Losers. Each year, I look to the minors for signs of a change in organizational thinking. Each year, I come away quite disappoin...

The Mets Police
Hey Pete Alonso, it’s been a week and I am still talking about it!

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 19m

“In a week from now, two weeks from now, no one’s going to talk about this” – Pete Alonso Hey Pete, just wanted tot let you know it’s been a week, and I am still talki…

Amazin' Avenue
Mets Morning News for August 16, 2021

by: Richard Staff SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 23m

Your Monday morning dose of New York Mets and MLB news, notes, and links.

nj.com
Ex-Yankees star Alex Rodriguez parties his Jennifer Lopez sorrows away in Las Vegas alongside multiple women - nj.com

by: Brian Fonseca | BFonseca@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 34m

Former New York Yankees slugger Alex Rodriguez was spotted partying with multiple women at a club in Las Vegas over the weekend.

Mets Minors

MMN Recap: Francisco Alvarez Blasts 17th Home Run Of Season

by: Daniel Muras Mets Minors 41m

AAA: Syracuse Mets (34-54) 6, Worcester Red Sox (46-42) 1  Box ScoreDavid Thompson 1B: 2-for-5, 2 R, 2B, HR, 4 RBI, .252/.346/.550Josh Reddick RF: 2-for-4, 2 R, BB, 2 K, .385/.429/.69

Mets Briefing

Dodging the win column

by: Jeffrey Bellone Mets Briefing 43m

After rough LA series, Mets head to SF

Rising Apple

NY Mets: Marcus Stroman has a bad case of the run support

by: William Wetzel Fansided: Rising Apple 48m

The New York Mets have had an offense problem all season long. At the beginning of the season, their ineptitude at the plate could be explained away by the...

