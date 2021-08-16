New York Mets
Minor League Mondays: Eric Orze could be a factor in the New York Mets’ bullpen soon
by: Mike Phillips — Sports Media 101 1h
One area where the New York Mets could certainly use some help in the near future is their bullpen. Injuries have really wreaked havoc on the unit, sidelining key arms like Robert Gsellman and Drew Sm
Locked On Dodgers: Dodgers Win in Extras and Sweep Mets, and Giants’ Schedule Gets Harder Now
by: Baseball Essential — Baseball Essential 2m
Click here to listen The Dodgers swept the Mets this weekend, winning back-to-back extra-inning games on Friday and Saturday before blowing out the Mets on Sunday. Jeff is here to talk about extra innings, the offensive contributions of Will Smith,...
Lunch Time Links 8/16/2021
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 12m
Here are some of the News and Headlines around Major League Baseball...
Young Catchers Gabriel Moreno, Francisco Alvarez Gain Helium In 2021
by: Josh Norris — Baseball America 27m
Both Moreno and Alvarez have surged up the Top 100 and have received much fanfare in prospect circles.
Dodgers 14, Mets 4 (8/15/21)
by: Brian Joura — Mets 360 33m
Mistakes Crush Carlos Carrasco Against Dodgers
by: Alexis Farinacci — Mets Merized Online 1h
Carlos Carrasco was given the ball for the Mets in the series finale between the Dodgers and Mets on Sunday night. His fourth start of the 2021 season is one he will probably want to forget, as he
Lindor Mic’d Up on Sunday Night Baseball
by: New York Mets — YouTube: New York Mets Videos 2h
8/15/21: Francisco Lindor chats with the ESPN booth during Sunday Night Baseball. Check out http://m.mlb.com/video for our full archive of videos, and subscr...
Tweets
RT @TilMetsDoUsPart: FRANCISCO LINDOR GIVEAWAY Lets keep the good vibes of this win streak rolling with a giveaway! The prize being a 12x18 illustration of @Lindor12BC courtesy of @game7prints! Rules 1. Follow @TilMetsDoUsPart & @chopsportsmedia 2. RT this tweet Its that simple! #Mets #LGM #LFGM https://t.co/QeM9hJiVNNBlogger / Podcaster
RT @martinonyc: Jacob deGrom’s doctor’s appointment today is a routine checkup with Mets Dr Altchek. There is nothing new since the last update on him given Friday.TV / Radio Network
-
The top five lowest percentages of plate appearances this season with less than two outs where a runner was on third & scored: Tigers: 47.3 Diamondbacks: 45.6 Braves: 45.1 Giants: 43.2 #Mets: 43.0 @Metsmerized #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
RT @DPLennon: Could one decision Sunday night have reversed the course of #Mets’ humiliating 14-4 loss to the Dodgers? Maybe. We’ll never know. But Rojas’ baffling move was indicative of the unsettling issues haunting Mets before pivotal trip to West Coast. https://t.co/srNI1jdL8iBeat Writer / Columnist
Looking at productive outs percentage - which takes into account successful sacs for pitchers with one out, advancing any runner with no outs & driving in a baserunner w/ the 2nd out of the inning - the #Mets are tied for the lowest rate this season at 21.8%. @Metsmerized #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
The Mets just arrived in San Francisco earlier this morning, but they’ll have to find a way to regroup as they prepare for a three-game series against the NL’s best team. https://t.co/xm5iSriDnuBlogger / Podcaster
