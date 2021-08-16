As the Mets go west, will their season go south?

New York Mets
Why does the Mets offense continue to struggle? | Shea Anything Podcast | SNY
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 39m
On Shea Anything, Andy Martino explains to Doug Williams what a scout told him is the main reason the Mets offense continues to struggle.About Shea Anything:...
Series Preview: Mets Head West For Three Games Against Giants
by: Rich Sparago — Mets Merized Online 1h
The New York Mets (59-58, third place in the National League's eastern division) begin a seven-game California road trip with three in San Francisco against manager Gabe Kapler's Giants (76-42, fi
Mets: To Be A Good Team You Have To Beat The Good Teams
by: stevecontursi — Reflections On Baseball 1h
The Mets already know this because it's really quite simple. To be a good team, you have to beat the good teams. It's a work in progress...
Mack - 2022 MLB Draft Prospect Report - SS - Robert Moore
by: Mack Ade — Mack's Mets 2h
Robert Moore Mack's spin - A lot of clout for a 'little guy' (5-9), but basically a hit for average guy. 2021 Arkansas stat line - 61-G, ...
The ‘Acceptance’ Stage
by: Greg Prince — Faith and Fear in Flushing 2h
I rarely project beyond gotta go 1-0 tonight, but since the season is likely at an inflection point, I went there. I didnt consider the Mets going 7-0, 6-1 or 5-2. At all. Nah.
What Gerrit Cole's return means for the Yankees, plus best bets for Monday night - CBSSports.com
by: Tom Fornelli — CBS Sports 2h
Cole is returning to a team that has won 12 of its last 16 games
Player Meter: Position players, August 9-15
by: Allison McCague — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 3h
A quick review of how the Mets’ position players fared over the past week.
Tweets
Per @EliasSports - the #Mets are the first team to play 13 straight games against teams with a .600 winning percentage or better at least 100 games into a season since the 1980 Blue Jays. Toronto when went 4-9 in that stretch. The Mets of course have started 0-3.Blogger / Podcaster
RT @MetsFarmReport: .@jakemangum15 starts the celebration for the @RumblePoniesBB! 👏Official Team Account
Thanks for helping put that together, Colin. It was terrific to see Steph.Extremely proud to have helped coordinate this last night, even though I wasn’t there to see it happen. Tremendous job by our production team, and a huge thanks to @HowieRose for participating. (14 year old me would lose it if he knew what I’d be doing 27 years later… 🥲) https://t.co/2PAJfY8lPOTV / Radio Personality
I sure hope the Mets don’t complain about having to fly last night.Incredible beyond words. A US Globemaster C17, carrying more than five times its passenger limit. 640 Afghans saved from The Taliban. “The crew made the decision to go”. American heroes. Via @marcusreports @TaraCopp https://t.co/O8Vel66IglBlogger / Podcaster
Sorry to hear about your loss my man. Sending you and your family all the blessings. Stay strong and know an angel is looking down on you!Lost my dad yesterday. He’s the reason Im a Mets fan and love baseball. He loved @STR0 and every time he saw him pitch he’d say “that’s a guy that always gives it his all and pitches with heart”. Thank you Marcus for giving him some joy every time you were on the mound. RIP popsPlayer
Why is the Mets' offense still struggling? @martinonyc shares a scout's take with @DougWilliamsSNY on the latest episode of Shea Anything: https://t.co/IQcPHNhFBs SUBSCRIBE ✔️ Apple Podcasts: https://t.co/jPAgq1Ee3o Spotify: https://t.co/t4FScIJxUN ➡️ @VerizonTV / Radio Network
