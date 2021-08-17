New York Mets
MMO Game Thread: Mets vs Giants, 9:45 PM
by: Elliot Teichman — Mets Merized Online 39m
Monday, August 16, 2021 • 9:45 P.M.Oracle Park • San Francisco, CALHP Rich Hill (6-4, 4.05) vs. Kevin Gausman (11-5, 2.29)SNY • WCBS 880 AM • WQBU 92.7 FMIt was not a great weeken
Rojas gives update on deGrom | 08/17/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 12m
Mets manager Luis Rojas provides an update on Jacob deGrom's health and how his recovery is coming along
Jacob deGrom has another exam, but two-week shutdown of Mets' ace hasn't changed | Newsday
by: Tim Healey — Newsday 1m
SAN FRANCISCO — Jacob deGrom had yet another doctor’s appointment Monday, and the update was there is no update .Dr. David Altchek, the Mets’ medical director, told deGrom and the Mets that the inflam
Matt Harvey pitched against the Rays! How did he do? You’ll look!
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 12m
Wow is it Harvey Day again? You know the drill…let’s look at the numbers… Matt hit the leadoff guy in the socks… …first half Matt Harvey would melt down. But this is …
Open thread: Mets vs. Giants, 8/16/21
by: Michael Drago — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 18m
The Mets begin their West Coast road trip in San Francisco as they try to snap a three-game losing streak.
8/16/21 Game Preview: New York Mets at San Francisco Giants
by: Mike Phillips — Sports Media 101 1h
Things are getting dire for the New York Mets (59-58), who are in the middle of a 13-game stretch that could determine the fate of their season. The Mets failed the first part of that stretch, getting
The Dodgers Show the Mets How It's Done
by: Ask Kia — Talkin' Mets 2h
The Mets want to be the "East Coast Dodgers" but we saw this weekend how far off they are in that mission. What should we take away from the weekend and what is next? Hear Mike Silva's thoughts on this latest edition of the Talkin' Mets podcast.
New York Mets, San Francisco Giants announce Monday, Aug. 16 lineups
by: John Connolly — LoHud 3h
Rich Hill (0-0, 5.00) will start for the Mets, while Kevin Gausman (11-5, 2.29) will go for the Giants.
Here's the full list of Mets pregame roster moves: Tomas Nido on the IL with with a left thumb sprain. Patrick Mazeika recalled from Syracuse. Trevor Williams recalled from Syracuse. Geoff Hartlieb optioned to Syracuse.Beat Writer / Columnist
25 years ago today, Steve Finley became the first MLB player in history to homer in 3 different countries when he did it in Mexico during a Padres/Mets game (having also homered in the US and Canada). This has now been done by many players. See my reply tweet for more.Newspaper / Magazine
Zack Scott said Tomas Nido's sprained left thumb isn't serious. The Mets were debating whether to put him on the IL at all but decided to go for it.Mets roster moves: Tomas Nido is on the IL with a sprained left thumb. Patrick Mazeika and Trevor Williams are up from Triple-A Syracuse. Geoff Hartlieb is demoted to Syracuse.Beat Writer / Columnist
RT @NewsdaySports: Jacob deGrom has another exam, but two-week shutdown of Mets' ace hasn't changed | @timbhealey https://t.co/z5YCkYVlYvBeat Writer / Columnist
