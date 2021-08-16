New York Mets
Rich Hill fans Austin Slater | 08/16/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 1h
Rich Hill strikes out Austin Slater looking in the bottom of the 1st inning during his start against the Giants
Kris Bryant launches two homers as Giants top Mets, 7-5
by: @foxsports — Fox Sports 4m
Kris Bryant hit two home runs to help the San Francisco Giants defeat the New York Mets, 7-5.
Mets vs Giants Highlights: Bryant slams pair of homers as Giants outlast Mets, 7-5
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 7m
For the Mets, another good effort but not good enough as the NL leading Giants unloaded on the Mets bullpen, thanks to a pair of home runs by Kris Bryant and...
Mets drop to .500 with trip-opening loss
by: Justice delos Santos — MLB: Mets 12m
SAN FRANCISCO -- Whether the Mets have a fighting chance at the playoffs will partially hinge on how they fare during this 13-game gauntlet against the Dodgers and Giants. If New York holds its own against the NL West’s heavy hitters, there’s reason...
Bullpen Allows Three Homers as Mets Fall 7-5, Drop Fourth Straight
by: Anthony E. Parelli — Mets Merized Online 14m
The Mets may not be buried yet, but if the Dodgers broke ground on their gravesite over the weekend, the Giants – shovels in hand – are about knee deep in the proverbial hole.The Giants fl
Mets fall to .500 with loss to Giants as misery continues
by: Mike Puma — New York Post 14m
The misery continued Monday night, when the Giants blasted three homers — including two from shiny new toy Kris Bryant — in sending the Mets to a 7-5 loss at Oracle Park.
Mets Fall To .500 With No End In Sight
by: metsdaddy — Mets Daddy 17m
The New York Mets briefly fooled us. For a brief moment, Mets fans actually thought the Mets were game and could possibly get a win. The Mets had fallen behind in the fourth when Rich Hill lost it.…
Mets fall to .500 with loss to Giants - New York Daily News
by: Deesha Thosar — NY Daily News 20m
The Mets are slipping quickly in the standings.
Final score: Giants 7, Mets 5—Mets tumble further down Hill
by: Michael Drago — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 25m
You should not have stayed up late to watch this game.
