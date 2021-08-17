Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Fox Sports
63446219_thumbnail

Kris Bryant launches two homers as Giants top Mets, 7-5

by: @foxsports Fox Sports 41s

Kris Bryant hit two home runs to help the San Francisco Giants defeat the New York Mets, 7-5.

SNY Mets

Mets vs Giants Highlights: Bryant slams pair of homers as Giants outlast Mets, 7-5

by: SNY YouTube: SNY Mets 3m

For the Mets, another good effort but not good enough as the NL leading Giants unloaded on the Mets bullpen, thanks to a pair of home runs by Kris Bryant and...

MLB: Mets.com
63446151_thumbnail

Mets drop to .500 with trip-opening loss

by: Justice delos Santos MLB: Mets 8m

SAN FRANCISCO -- Whether the Mets have a fighting chance at the playoffs will partially hinge on how they fare during this 13-game gauntlet against the Dodgers and Giants. If New York holds its own against the NL West’s heavy hitters, there’s reason...

Mets Merized
63446141_thumbnail

Bullpen Allows Three Homers as Mets Fall 7-5, Drop Fourth Straight

by: Anthony E. Parelli Mets Merized Online 10m

The Mets may not be buried yet, but if the Dodgers broke ground on their gravesite over the weekend, the Giants – shovels in hand – are about knee deep in the proverbial hole.The Giants fl

New York Post
63446139_thumbnail

Mets fall to .500 with loss to Giants as misery continues

by: Mike Puma New York Post 10m

The misery continued Monday night, when the Giants blasted three homers — including two from shiny new toy Kris Bryant — in sending the Mets to a 7-5 loss at Oracle Park.

Mets Daddy

Mets Fall To .500 With No End In Sight

by: metsdaddy Mets Daddy 14m

The New York Mets briefly fooled us. For a brief moment, Mets fans actually thought the Mets were game and could possibly get a win. The Mets had fallen behind in the fourth when Rich Hill lost it.…

Daily News
63446116_thumbnail

Mets fall to .500 with loss to Giants - New York Daily News

by: Deesha Thosar NY Daily News 16m

The Mets are slipping quickly in the standings.

Amazin' Avenue
63446082_thumbnail

Final score: Giants 7, Mets 5—Mets tumble further down Hill

by: Michael Drago SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 21m

You should not have stayed up late to watch this game.

Tweets