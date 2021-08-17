New York Mets
Mets vs Giants: J.D. Davis on the Mets still believing in themselves, keep grinding | Mets Post Game
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 47m
J.D. Davis isn't thinking about Mets falling below the ,500 mark, 'we're just focused on trying to get wins'. This after their 7-5 loss to the Giants, their ...
Rich Hill hasn’t been the deadline find Mets had hoped
by: Mark W. Sanchez — New York Post 11m
After Hill allowed just one hit in three scoreless innings, he was knocked around the second time through the San Francisco order in the Mets’ 7-5 loss at Oracle Park.
A Quick Mirage
by: metstradamus — The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 44m
When Pete Alonso hit a two run triple to tie the game in the top of the 5th, and Dom Smith gave the Mets the lead with a sacrifice fly, it was an oasis in the desert. The Mets hadn’t had a tr…
Bryant homers twice, Giants beat tired Mets 7-5
by: AP — USA Today 56m
Kris Bryant hit two home runs, Kevin Gausman set a career high for wins and the San Francisco Giants beat the New...
Gut Reaction: Giants 7, Mets 5 (8/16/21)
by: Brian Joura — Mets 360 1h
Kris Bryant launches two homers as Giants top Mets, 7-5
by: @foxsports — Fox Sports 2h
Kris Bryant hit two home runs to help the San Francisco Giants defeat the New York Mets, 7-5.
Mets drop to .500 with trip-opening loss
by: Justice delos Santos — MLB: Mets 2h
SAN FRANCISCO -- Whether the Mets have a fighting chance at the playoffs will partially hinge on how they fare during this 13-game gauntlet against the Dodgers and Giants. If New York holds its own against the NL West’s heavy hitters, there’s reason...
Bullpen Allows Three Homers as Mets Fall 7-5, Drop Fourth Straight
by: Anthony E. Parelli — Mets Merized Online 2h
The Mets may not be buried yet, but if the Dodgers broke ground on their gravesite over the weekend, the Giants – shovels in hand – are about knee deep in the proverbial hole.The Giants fl
