New York Mets

Empire Sports Media
Mets’ Noah Syndergaard expected to take huge step towards a return

by: Andres Chavez Empire Sports Media 2h

Right-hander Noah Syndergaard is about to take a huge step towards a return to the New York Mets' active roster, probably as a reliever

Mets Merized
MMO Game Thread: Mets vs Giants, 9:45 PM

by: Elliot Teichman Mets Merized Online 6m

Tuesday, August 17, 2021 • 9:45 P.M.Oracle Park • San Francisco, CARHP Marcus Stroman (8-11, 2.79) vs. RHP Logan Webb (6-3, 2.96)SNY  • WCBS 880 AM • WQBU 92.7 FMThe Mets slide cont

Newsday
Mets' Noah Syndergaard throws to Francisco Lindor, Luis Guillorme | Newsday

by: Tim Healey Newsday 12m

Mets pitcher Noah Syndergaard pitched to Francisco Lindor and Luis Guillorme on Tuesday afternoon, his first time throwing to live hitters since May. He

Daily News
Mets rotation has struggled since Jacob deGrom was lost to injury - New York Daily News

by: Deesha Thosar NY Daily News 52m

The Mets’ rotation has been in a free fall of its own ever since the All-Star break, or ever since Jacob deGrom was shut down with elbow inflammation. Mets starters have a 3-12 record and a 5.46 ERA in 31 starts since the All-Star break.

Mack's Mets
Gameday: Brooklyn Cyclones @ Hudson Valley Renegades - 8/17/2021

by: John From Albany Mack's Mets 1h

  The Brooklyn Cyclones are on the road to take on the Hudson Valley Renegades.  It'...

Lohud
NY Mets, San Francisco Giants announce Tuesday, Aug. 17 lineups

by: John Connolly LoHud 1h

Marcus Stroman (8-11, 2.79) will start for the Mets, while Logan Webb (6-3, 2.96) will go for the Giants.

New York Post
Yankees’ turnaround can be inspiration for reeling Mets

by: Joel Sherman New York Post 2h

The Yankees (yep, Mets fans) should be the case not to abandon hope. There is enough season left to still offer rewrite on what seems, in the moment, hopeless.

Barstool Sports
Barstool Rundown - August 17, 2021 | Barstool Sports

by: Michael Angelo Barstool Sports 2h

ShowtimeSHOWTIME PPV and Most Valuable Promotions presents Jake Paul vs. TyronWoodley, a five-fight pay-per-view event in Jake Paul’s hometown of Cleveland, Ohio. The professional boxing card will tak...

Tweets

  • profile photo
    New York Mets @Mets 2m
    RT @MrMet: West coast trip mood. ☕️
    Official Team Account
  • profile photo
    Metsmerized - Joe D ⚾️ @MetsmerizedJoeD 5m
    RT @MetsfanOnYT: Just drew this graphic up this morning. Here is every 2021 #Mets IL stint, diagramed on the rockin' bod of Mr. Met. WARNING: You may experience an injury when viewing. #LGM https://t.co/qQ9qktf4j2
    Blogger / Podcaster
  • profile photo
    Deesha @DeeshaThosar 5m
    Francisco Lindor's rehab work (defense, running the bases, taking hacks) while with the team is "even more than going through a rehab assignment," said Luis Rojas. Mets are still not sure if Lindor will need to go to the minors. The shortstop's preference is to avoid that.
    Beat Writer / Columnist
  • profile photo
    Joe DeMayo @PSLToFlushing 7m
    Call me crazy … Just send him on a rehab assignment.
    Tim Britton
    Rojas said Lindor may not need a rehab assignment if he gets enough live looks this way. (Luis Guillorme and Javier Báez are likely to go on rehabs.)
    Minors
  • profile photo
    Deesha @DeeshaThosar 7m
    Noah Syndergaard faced live batters today (Francisco Lindor and Luis Guillorme) for the first time in three months. He threw around 15-20 pitches and his fastball velo was said to be in the mid-90s. Mets are not yet committing to a five-day schedule for Syndergaard.
    Beat Writer / Columnist
  • profile photo
    Mr. Met @MrMet 7m
    West coast trip mood. ☕️
    Mascot
