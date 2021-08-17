New York Mets
Soler, Riley send surging Braves past Marlins 2-0 | Newsday
by: The Associated Press — Newsday 1h
(AP) -- Jorge Soler snapped a scoreless tie with a two-out RBI single in the eighth inning, and the Atlanta Braves beat the Miami Marlins 2-0 Tuesday night.Pinch-hitter Abraham Almonte drew a one-out
Rojas on Thor, Lindor and Báez | 08/18/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 2h
Mets manager Luis Rojas provides injury updates on Noah Syndergaard, Francisco Lindor and Javier Báez
Press Release: Jordan Walk Breaks Tie, St. Lucie Mets Edge Tarpons 4-3
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 25m
Clenney, Montas combine to close out Tampa TAMPA, Fla. (August 17, 2021) – The St. Lucie Mets edged the Tampa Tarpons 4-3 on Tuesday at S...
Nationals snap seven-game slide, beat Blue Jays 12-6 | Newsday
by: The Associated Press — Newsday 26m
(AP) -- Riley Adams homered and drove in three in his first game against his former team, Erick Fedde won for the first time in more than two months and the Washington Nationals snapped a season-high
Examining the Mets’ 2021 offense by month
by: Brian Joura — Mets 360 1h
Noah Syndergaard throws mid-90s fastball during rehab session in San Francisco - New York Daily News
by: Deesha Thosar — NY Daily News 2h
The long road back from Tommy John surgery can seem endless at times, but Noah Syndergaard took an exciting step forward to indicate he’s nearing the end of his rehab journey.
Noah Syndergaard, Francisco Lindor face off in simulated game
by: Mike Puma — New York Post 2h
Noah Syndergaard and Francisco Lindor’s respective rehabs took another step forward in San Francisco on Tuesday.
8/17/21 Game Preview: New York Mets at San Francisco Giants
by: Mike Phillips — Sports Media 101 2h
Times have been tough for the New York Mets (59-59), who are in the midst of a brutal stretch of schedule that could sink their chances to win the National League East. The Mets dropped their fourth game in a row last night, falling to the San...
Open thread: Mets vs. Giants, 8/17/21
by: Chris McShane — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 3h
The Mets play another baseball game in San Francisco.
Marcus Stroman is doing everything he has to for this team right now. Pitching great and giving them some desperately needed length. The offense continues to be the story though.
-
In other news Mets should try signing Marcus Stroman again in offseason.
Marcus Stroman is doing everything he has to for this team right now. Pitching great and giving them some desperately needed length. The offense continues to be the story though.
Stroman has been outstanding despite the 2-run homer to La Stella in the first. He's through six innings with nine strikeouts. How about some run support? Maybe? #LGM
