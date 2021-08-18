New York Mets
Around the Majors with Mack’s Mets - Wednesday 8/18/2021
John From Albany — Mack's Mets
Here are the top Stories from every Major League team courtesy from our friends at...
Jack Morris apologizes 'to Asian community' for referencing Shohei Ohtani on broadcast with mocking accent
Yahoo Sports: Big League Stew
Morris used a mocking accent while saying that the Tigers should "be very very careful" when pitching to Ohtani.
Mets Lose Fifth Straight, 3-2 to the Giants, Fall Below .500 for First Time Since May
Gianna Arantes — Mets Merized Online
The Mets (59-60) dropped game two, 3-2, against the Giants (78-42) at Oracle Park on Tuesday night, falling below .500 for the first time since May 5th.Marcus Stroman gave the club s
VanMeter's homer lifts D-backs over slumping Phillies 3-2 | Newsday
The Associated Press — Newsday
(AP) -- Josh VanMeter hit a two-run homer, Taylor Widener pitched five quality innings and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the slumping Philadelphia Phillies 3-2 on Tuesday night.The Phillies lost for
this is correct. in life, in baseball, etc. keeping it wayyyy up here, far away from the vibe vampires..Being negative in life gets you absolutely nowhere. That’s a fact. Staying positive and keeping good faith during tough times is the only vibe to be on! 🗣Beat Writer / Columnist
Luis Rojas: “We have to be positive. At the same time, we have to be realistic about the things we need to do.”Beat Writer / Columnist
New Post: Mets Lose Fifth Straight, 3-2 to the Giants, Fall Below .500 for First Time Since May https://t.co/UAUKbOR9wC #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
Being negative in life gets you absolutely nowhere. That’s a fact. Staying positive and keeping good faith during tough times is the only vibe to be on! 🗣Player
Luis Rojas says James McCann started feeling tightness in his back in the bullpen before the game. He was not available tonight and Rojas does not yet know if he will be tomorrowBlogger / Podcaster
Stroman: "I know you guys keep trying to break us" Nah, Stro, the teams you're losing to are handling that just fine.Blogger / Podcaster
