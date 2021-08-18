Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Newsday
63469844_thumbnail

Mets lose to Giants, slip below .500 for first time since May 5 | Newsday

by: Tim Healey Newsday 29m

SAN FRANCISCO — And now the Mets have a losing record. Their miserable month continued Tuesday night with a 3-2 loss to the Giants, their fifth in a row. That dropped them to 59-60 — their first time

Big League Stew
63470143_thumbnail

Jack Morris apologizes 'to Asian community' for referencing Shohei Ohtani on broadcast with mocking accent

by: Yahoo Sports Yahoo Sports: Big League Stew 2m

Morris used a mocking accent while saying that the Tigers should "be very very careful" when pitching to Ohtani.

SNY Mets

Mets vs Giants Highlights: Mets fall short to Giants again, lose 5th game in a row

by: SNY YouTube: SNY Mets 3m

Marcus Stroman threw seven solid innings but was victimized by a pair home runs and the Giants edged the Mets, 3-2. Pete Alonso clubbed a two-run homer in th...

Film Room
63470079_thumbnail

Mets vs. Giants Highlights | 08/18/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 5m

Tommy La Stella and Evan Longoria belted home runs to back Logan Webb's eight-strikeout start in the Giants' 3-2 win over the Mets

Mets Merized
63470071_thumbnail

Mets Lose Fifth Straight, 3-2 to the Giants, Fall Below .500 for First Time Since May

by: Gianna Arantes Mets Merized Online 5m

 The Mets (59-60) dropped game two, 3-2, against the Giants (78-42) at Oracle Park on Tuesday night, falling below .500 for the first time since May 5th.Marcus Stroman gave the club s

New York Post
63470038_thumbnail

Reeling Mets fall to Giants for fifth straight loss, fall below .500

by: Mike Puma New York Post 9m

The Mets' woes against the NL West continues as manager Luis Rojas’ beleaguered lineup forgot to show up in a 3-2 loss to the Giants at Oracle Park.

MLB: Mets.com
63470035_thumbnail

Mets dip below .500 for first time since May

by: Justice delos Santos MLB: Mets 10m

SAN FRANCISCO -- Jeff McNeil didn’t try to hide his emotions. With runners at the corners and one out in the fourth, McNeil grounded into an inning-ending double play. Shortstop Brandon Crawford worked his defensive magic, fielding McNeil’s grounder,

Newsday
63470020_thumbnail

VanMeter's homer lifts D-backs over slumping Phillies 3-2 | Newsday

by: The Associated Press Newsday 12m

(AP) -- Josh VanMeter hit a two-run homer, Taylor Widener pitched five quality innings and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the slumping Philadelphia Phillies 3-2 on Tuesday night.The Phillies lost for

USA Today
63469912_thumbnail

La Stella, Longoria connect, back latest Webb win for Giants

by: AP USA Today 19m

Tommy La Stella hit a two-run homer in the first to back Logan Webb’s sixth straight winning decision, and the San...

