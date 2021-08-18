New York Mets
Mets dip below .500 for first time since May
by: Justice delos Santos — MLB: Mets 6m
SAN FRANCISCO -- Jeff McNeil didn’t try to hide his emotions. With runners at the corners and one out in the fourth, McNeil grounded into an inning-ending double play. Shortstop Brandon Crawford worked his defensive magic, fielding McNeil’s grounder,
Mets vs. Giants Highlights | 08/18/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 6s
Tommy La Stella and Evan Longoria belted home runs to back Logan Webb's eight-strikeout start in the Giants' 3-2 win over the Mets
Mets Lose Fifth Straight, 3-2 to the Giants, Fall Below .500 for First Time Since May
by: Gianna Arantes — Mets Merized Online 31s
The Mets (59-60) dropped game two, 3-2, against the Giants (78-42) at Oracle Park on Tuesday night, falling below .500 for the first time since May 5th.Marcus Stroman gave the club s
Reeling Mets fall to Giants for fifth straight loss, fall below .500
by: Mike Puma — New York Post 4m
The Mets' woes against the NL West continues as manager Luis Rojas’ beleaguered lineup forgot to show up in a 3-2 loss to the Giants at Oracle Park.
VanMeter's homer lifts D-backs over slumping Phillies 3-2 | Newsday
by: The Associated Press — Newsday 8m
(AP) -- Josh VanMeter hit a two-run homer, Taylor Widener pitched five quality innings and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the slumping Philadelphia Phillies 3-2 on Tuesday night.The Phillies lost for
La Stella, Longoria connect, back latest Webb win for Giants
by: AP — USA Today 15m
Tommy La Stella hit a two-run homer in the first to back Logan Webb’s sixth straight winning decision, and the San...
Mets fall below .500 with loss to Giants - New York Daily News
by: Deesha Thosar — NY Daily News 16m
Unacceptably bad. Those were the two words Mets acting GM Zack Scott used to describe his club’s performance in a devastating stretch since the All-Star break. In the Mets’ 3-2 loss to the Giants on Tuesday night, they continued to prove their GM’s...
Mets Comeback Falls Short and Losing Streak is Five After 3-2 Loss
by: Daniel Marcillo — Empire Sports Media 20m
These days it almost seems like the New York Mets are losing before the game even starts. The San Francisco Giants came just about as close..
this is correct. in life, in baseball, etc. keeping it wayyyy up here, far away from the vibe vampires..Being negative in life gets you absolutely nowhere. That’s a fact. Staying positive and keeping good faith during tough times is the only vibe to be on! 🗣Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Luis Rojas: “We have to be positive. At the same time, we have to be realistic about the things we need to do.”Beat Writer / Columnist
-
New Post: Mets Lose Fifth Straight, 3-2 to the Giants, Fall Below .500 for First Time Since May https://t.co/UAUKbOR9wC #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
Being negative in life gets you absolutely nowhere. That’s a fact. Staying positive and keeping good faith during tough times is the only vibe to be on! 🗣Player
-
Luis Rojas says James McCann started feeling tightness in his back in the bullpen before the game. He was not available tonight and Rojas does not yet know if he will be tomorrowBlogger / Podcaster
-
Stroman: "I know you guys keep trying to break us" Nah, Stro, the teams you're losing to are handling that just fine.Blogger / Podcaster
