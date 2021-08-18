Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

New York Post
63470038_thumbnail

Reeling Mets fall to Giants for fifth straight loss, fall below .500

by: Mike Puma New York Post 5m

The Mets' woes against the NL West continues as manager Luis Rojas’ beleaguered lineup forgot to show up in a 3-2 loss to the Giants at Oracle Park.

Film Room
63470079_thumbnail

Mets vs. Giants Highlights | 08/18/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 1m

Tommy La Stella and Evan Longoria belted home runs to back Logan Webb's eight-strikeout start in the Giants' 3-2 win over the Mets

Mets Merized
63470071_thumbnail

Mets Lose Fifth Straight, 3-2 to the Giants, Fall Below .500 for First Time Since May

by: Gianna Arantes Mets Merized Online 2m

 The Mets (59-60) dropped game two, 3-2, against the Giants (78-42) at Oracle Park on Tuesday night, falling below .500 for the first time since May 5th.Marcus Stroman gave the club s

MLB: Mets.com
63470035_thumbnail

Mets dip below .500 for first time since May

by: Justice delos Santos MLB: Mets 7m

SAN FRANCISCO -- Jeff McNeil didn’t try to hide his emotions. With runners at the corners and one out in the fourth, McNeil grounded into an inning-ending double play. Shortstop Brandon Crawford worked his defensive magic, fielding McNeil’s grounder,

Newsday
63470020_thumbnail

USA Today
63469912_thumbnail

La Stella, Longoria connect, back latest Webb win for Giants

by: AP USA Today 16m

Tommy La Stella hit a two-run homer in the first to back Logan Webb’s sixth straight winning decision, and the San...

Daily News
63469907_thumbnail

Mets fall below .500 with loss to Giants - New York Daily News

by: Deesha Thosar NY Daily News 17m

Unacceptably bad. Those were the two words Mets acting GM Zack Scott used to describe his club’s performance in a devastating stretch since the All-Star break. In the Mets’ 3-2 loss to the Giants on Tuesday night, they continued to prove their GM’s...

Empire Sports Media

Mets Comeback Falls Short and Losing Streak is Five After 3-2 Loss

by: Daniel Marcillo Empire Sports Media 21m

These days it almost seems like the New York Mets are losing before the game even starts. The San Francisco Giants came just about as close..

