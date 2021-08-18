New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets vs Giants Highlights: Mets fall short to Giants again, lose 5th game in a row
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 2h
Marcus Stroman threw seven solid innings but was victimized by a pair home runs and the Giants edged the Mets, 3-2. Pete Alonso clubbed a two-run homer in th...
More Recent New York Mets Articles
Mets’ Marcus Stroman not in talkative mood after strong outing
by: Mark W. Sanchez — New York Post 7m
Mets right-hander Marcus Stroman did some of everything Tuesday, including stroking a single, making a jump throw on a bunt that Derek Jeter would be proud of and pitching a fine game. What his night...
The Collapse Continues In Candy Land
by: metstradamus — The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 7m
It really is impressive, in a sadistic way, how far the Mets have fallen in August. Entering the month, the Mets were four games clear of the field in the National League East. Since then, and incl…
CG: NYM@SF - 8/17/21 | 08/18/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 46m
Condensed Game: Tommy La Stella and Evan Longoria belted home runs to back Logan Webb's eight-strikeout start in the Giants' 3-2 win
Mets vs Giants: Pete Alonso remains confident despite Mets downward spiral | Mets Post Game
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 50m
Credit Mets first baseman Pete Alonso with steadfastly refusing to lose faith in his teammates, despite being in the midst of a five game losing streak and c...
Mets lose fifth straight as offense remains silent
by: Chris McShane — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 1h
The Mets are under ,500 for the first time in months.
Jack Morris apologizes 'to Asian community' for referencing Shohei Ohtani on broadcast with mocking accent
by: Yahoo Sports — Yahoo Sports: Big League Stew 2h
Morris used a mocking accent while saying that the Tigers should "be very very careful" when pitching to Ohtani.
Mets Lose Fifth Straight, 3-2 to the Giants, Fall Below .500 for First Time Since May
by: Gianna Arantes — Mets Merized Online 2h
The Mets (59-60) dropped game two, 3-2, against the Giants (78-42) at Oracle Park on Tuesday night, falling below .500 for the first time since May 5th.Marcus Stroman gave the club s
Mets dip below .500 for first time since May
by: Justice delos Santos — MLB: Mets 2h
SAN FRANCISCO -- Jeff McNeil didn’t try to hide his emotions. With runners at the corners and one out in the fourth, McNeil grounded into an inning-ending double play. Shortstop Brandon Crawford worked his defensive magic, fielding McNeil’s grounder,
See All New York Mets Articles
Tweets
-
Blogger / Podcaster
-
Mets' Marcus Stroman not in talkative mood after strong outing https://t.co/PXeiWRNqn5Blogger / Podcaster
-
If I were a Mets fan, Marcus Stroman would probably be the last player I criticize. He has a 2.84 ERA. Save it.Streamer / Youtuber
-
You're going to have to trust me on this one, but @ThereItIsJake already brought it back last night.Can we bring back dick cheese as an insult?Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @justmike: @STR0 the best athlete on the mound maybe ever , say it w me https://t.co/Q7iRvuXWo1Player
-
- More Mets Tweets