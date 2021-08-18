Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

SNY Mets
Mets vs Giants: Pete Alonso remains confident despite Mets downward spiral | Mets Post Game

by: SNY YouTube: SNY Mets 51m

Credit Mets first baseman Pete Alonso with steadfastly refusing to lose faith in his teammates, despite being in the midst of a five game losing streak and c...

New York Post
Mets’ Marcus Stroman not in talkative mood after strong outing

by: Mark W. Sanchez New York Post 7m

Mets right-hander Marcus Stroman did some of everything Tuesday, including stroking a single, making a jump throw on a bunt that Derek Jeter would be proud of and pitching a fine game. What his night...

Metstradamus
The Collapse Continues In Candy Land

by: metstradamus The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 7m

It really is impressive, in a sadistic way, how far the Mets have fallen in August. Entering the month, the Mets were four games clear of the field in the National League East. Since then, and incl…

Film Room
CG: NYM@SF - 8/17/21 | 08/18/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 47m

Condensed Game: Tommy La Stella and Evan Longoria belted home runs to back Logan Webb's eight-strikeout start in the Giants' 3-2 win

Amazin' Avenue
Mets lose fifth straight as offense remains silent

by: Chris McShane SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 1h

The Mets are under ,500 for the first time in months.

Big League Stew
Jack Morris apologizes 'to Asian community' for referencing Shohei Ohtani on broadcast with mocking accent

by: Yahoo Sports Yahoo Sports: Big League Stew 2h

Morris used a mocking accent while saying that the Tigers should "be very very careful" when pitching to Ohtani.

Mets Merized
Mets Lose Fifth Straight, 3-2 to the Giants, Fall Below .500 for First Time Since May

by: Gianna Arantes Mets Merized Online 2h

 The Mets (59-60) dropped game two, 3-2, against the Giants (78-42) at Oracle Park on Tuesday night, falling below .500 for the first time since May 5th.Marcus Stroman gave the club s

MLB: Mets.com
Mets dip below .500 for first time since May

by: Justice delos Santos MLB: Mets 2h

SAN FRANCISCO -- Jeff McNeil didn’t try to hide his emotions. With runners at the corners and one out in the fourth, McNeil grounded into an inning-ending double play. Shortstop Brandon Crawford worked his defensive magic, fielding McNeil’s grounder,

