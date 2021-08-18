New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
NY Mets: Javier Baez has been all or nothing in the postseason
by: Tim Boyle — Fansided: Rising Apple 44m
I know it’s too early to think about what Javier Baez can do for the New York Mets in the postseason. The team hasn’t clinched anything yet. But we can...
More Recent New York Mets Articles
Mets News and Breakfast Links - 8/18/2021
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 47m
Good Morning. Happy Birthday Choo Choo Coleman , Pat Misch , and Justin Wilson . Mets lose 5th straight -...
MLB roundup: White Sox beat A's as Chris Bassitt hit by line drive - Metro US
by: Metro US — Metro News 2h
Jake Lamb and Jose Abreu smacked three-run home runs and Reynaldo Lopez pitched five shutout innings as the host Chicago White Sox defeated the Oakland Athletics 9-0 on Tuesday night. Relievers Ryan Burr and Mike Wright Jr. combined with Lopez (2-0)...
Rojas on the loss to the Giants | 08/18/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 4h
Luis Rojas on the 3-2 loss to the Giants, the stretch of tough losses and not being able to score enough runs to win
Mets’ Marcus Stroman not in talkative mood after strong outing
by: Mark W. Sanchez — New York Post 5h
Mets right-hander Marcus Stroman did some of everything Tuesday, including stroking a single, making a jump throw on a bunt that Derek Jeter would be proud of and pitching a fine game. What his night...
The Collapse Continues In Candy Land
by: metstradamus — The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 5h
It really is impressive, in a sadistic way, how far the Mets have fallen in August. Entering the month, the Mets were four games clear of the field in the National League East. Since then, and incl…
Mets vs Giants: Pete Alonso remains confident despite Mets downward spiral | Mets Post Game
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 5h
Credit Mets first baseman Pete Alonso with steadfastly refusing to lose faith in his teammates, despite being in the midst of a five game losing streak and c...
Mets lose fifth straight as offense remains silent
by: Chris McShane — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 6h
The Mets are under ,500 for the first time in months.
See All New York Mets Articles
Tweets
-
There wasn’t much offense on the minor league side of the organization either last night: https://t.co/beIdyemcVbBlogger / Podcaster
-
I was 100% ok with the deal. Wanted to play fast & loose with FA. Cohen wanted to make a statement. Lindor overpay was a media play. Now Mets have to live with it. Remember, you make the media happy and listen to them you usually end up sad.@MikeSilvaMedia Agree with Rosario and Gimenez. However, we could’ve used either of them to add another player/players other than Lindor. I’m not giving up on Lindor but his first season has been a complete bust.Blogger / Podcaster
-
I watched Rosario -- he has zippo instincts... I liked Gimenez. Heard makeup issues with Wolf. And lets cry over a guy with tools who might never make it. You are one of those scam front office people with 15 year rebuild marketing programs.I'd take Springer at 6-$150M over Lindor at 11-$363.3M. Also means Mets wouldn't have taken on the $27M they'll pay Carrasco, plus would've retained Rosario, Gimenez, Josh Wolf & Isaiah Greene. And I bet Springer would've taken $144M over 6 from the Amazins https://t.co/0ecUlRMPqpBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @MLBPipeline: Mets No. 27 prospect Jake Mangum makes a leaping catch in center for @RumblePoniesBB.Minors
-
RT @BobEvansUS: Pete Alonso is very bad at talking to the media.Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @Dotsie21: OMG.. why do they keep sending Pete Alonso to talk post game. HES SO HAPPY HE SAYS… WAKE UP PETE do you know how bad it is with the RISP. can’t even score a run with a out..Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets