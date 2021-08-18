New York Mets
Mets Owner Steve Cohen Jabs At Team’s Offense On Twitter: ‘Hard To Understand How Professional Hitters Can Be This Unproductive’
by: New York Mets News And Updates From CBS 2 New York – CBS New York — CBS New York 49m
The Mets owner aired his frustrations with the team's offense on Wednesday morning after another tough loss on Tuesday night.
OTD 2019: Pete Alonso Breaks NL Rookie Home Run Record
by: Rich Sparago — Mets Merized Online 4m
At times it's hard to believe that Pete Alonso is in just his third season with the Mets. He has become a leader on the team and is one of the more quotable players on the 2021 squad, often front-
New York Mets owner Steve Cohen unleashes on dismal offense
by: Sportsnaut — Sportsnaut 25m
A losing streak at five games caught the attention and ire of New York Mets owner Steve Cohen.
Patience or Panic 8/18: Cavan Biggio, Craig Kimbrel, the New York Mets - Pitcher List
by: Jake Hasan — Pitcher List 39m
An entire team makes the mentions today.
Mets owner Steve Cohen takes shot at team's 'unproductive' hitters on Twitter
by: Yahoo Sports — Yahoo Sports: Big League Stew 45m
Steve Cohen called out the Mets' offense for its struggles this season.
MLB fans were in awe of Mets pitcher Marcus Stroman's jump-throw to first to get an out
by: Andy Nesbitt — USA Today: For The Win 55m
Marcus Stroman is incredible.
Live Box Score - FCL Mets Vs. FCL Nationals - 8/18/2021
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 1h
The Florida Complex League Mets are home to play the Florida Complex League Nationals. You can follow...
Pete Alonso still staying positive as Mets fall below .500
by: Ryan Chichester — Radio.com: WFAN 1h
Pete Alonso is still staying positive and believing in the team’s process as the Mets fall below .500 with their fifth straight loss on Tuesday.
New Post: OTD 2019: Pete Alonso Breaks NL Rookie Home Run Record https://t.co/HihwyYlind #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
-NFL rushing/receiving leaders -Jalen Hurts hype -Tonight’s MLB card -All the SF Giants do is win -Padres, Reds, Mets in trouble -Undervalued college football teams -Best sports movies, including The Wrester @BetQLDaily | @FDSportsbook https://t.co/7oUOx1cgr8TV / Radio Personality
-
RT @michaelgbaron: This is one of the worst stretches I can ever remember for the #Mets. They’ve dropped 9 games in 19 days. They’ve been listless and seemingly indifferent at times, and now they’re below .500. If the players don’t want to own this, how can it get better? How will they improve?Blogger / Podcaster
-
I don’t know about you, but I’m feeling ‘22Our 2022 #SpringTraining Grapefruit League schedule is here. 👇 https://t.co/78NB2ci9j6Minors
-
did he just say disciplined approach whilst paying Javier Baez to hit lmaoIt’s hard to understand how professional hitters can be this unproductive.The best teams have a more disciplined approach.The slugging and OPS numbers don’t lie.Blogger / Podcaster
-
The Mets’ first spring training 2022 game: Feb. 26 against Miami in Jupiter. First home game is Feb. 27 vs. Houston. Now back to 2021.Beat Writer / Columnist
