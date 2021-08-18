Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Call To The Pen

New York Mets: Steve Cohen losing patience with offense

by: David Hill Fansided: Call To The Pen 1h

It was really a matter of time New York Mets owner Steve Cohen vented his frustrations. After all, the Mets had gone from leading their division and being ...

Deadspin
Steve Cohen calls out the Mets' hitters for being 'unproductive'

by: Jon Hoefling Deadspin 54s

If ownership is unhappy with the team, perhaps a look in the mirror is in order

The Apple

Where Have All the Good Vibes Gone

by: Tim Ryder The Apple 7m

Wacky Wednesday in Flushing, woof...

New York Post
Jarred Kelenic’s ‘life-or-death’ MLB nightmare is a thing of the past

by: Zach Braziller New York Post 7m

One-time Mets prospect Jarred Kelenic is now showing signs of that lofty potential so many experts foresaw.

Mets Merized
MMO Game Thread: Mets vs Giants, 3:45 PM

by: Elliot Teichman Mets Merized Online 8m

Wednesday, August 18, 2021 • 3:45 P.M.Oracle Park • San Francisco, CARHP Tylor Megill (1-2, 3.42) vs. RHP Anthony DeSclafani (11-5, 3.29)SNY  • MLBN • WCBS 880 AM • WQBU 92.7 FMTh

Reflections On Baseball
Mets: We Knew It Was Going To Be Bad, Steve Cohen Has Made It Worse

by: stevecontursi Reflections On Baseball 8m

Mets owner Steve Cohen tweets he is disappointed with the team's offense this year. Fine, do something about it - but not now...

Newsday
When will Yankees and Mets broadcasters call games from the road? | Newsday

by: Neil Best Newsday 11m

Baseball has done its best this season to get back to normal, with a full schedule, full stadiums and even some in-person interaction between players and reporters. But one part of the game remains st

WFAN
Luis Rojas responds to Steve Cohen's comments

by: Ryan Chichester Radio.com: WFAN 11m

Mets manager Luis Rojas responds to team owner Steve Cohen’s comments calling out the slumping offense: ‘We all have to be held accountable.’

Sports Media 101

8/18/21 Game Preview: New York Mets at San Francisco Giants

by: Mike Phillips Sports Media 101 45m

The slide continues for the New York Mets (59-60), who fell below .500 last night with a 3-2 loss to the San Francisco Giants (78-42). The defeat was the Mets’ fifth straight and drew a tweet from owner Steve Cohen this morning that criticized the...

