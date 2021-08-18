Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Sports Media 101

8/18/21 Game Preview: New York Mets at San Francisco Giants

by: Mike Phillips Sports Media 101 46m

The slide continues for the New York Mets (59-60), who fell below .500 last night with a 3-2 loss to the San Francisco Giants (78-42). The defeat was the Mets’ fifth straight and drew a tweet from owner Steve Cohen this morning that criticized the...

Deadspin
Steve Cohen calls out the Mets' hitters for being 'unproductive'

by: Jon Hoefling Deadspin 1m

If ownership is unhappy with the team, perhaps a look in the mirror is in order

The Apple

Where Have All the Good Vibes Gone

by: Tim Ryder The Apple 7m

Wacky Wednesday in Flushing, woof...

New York Post
Jarred Kelenic’s ‘life-or-death’ MLB nightmare is a thing of the past

by: Zach Braziller New York Post 7m

One-time Mets prospect Jarred Kelenic is now showing signs of that lofty potential so many experts foresaw.

Mets Merized
MMO Game Thread: Mets vs Giants, 3:45 PM

by: Elliot Teichman Mets Merized Online 8m

Wednesday, August 18, 2021 • 3:45 P.M.Oracle Park • San Francisco, CARHP Tylor Megill (1-2, 3.42) vs. RHP Anthony DeSclafani (11-5, 3.29)SNY  • MLBN • WCBS 880 AM • WQBU 92.7 FMTh

Reflections On Baseball
Mets: We Knew It Was Going To Be Bad, Steve Cohen Has Made It Worse

by: stevecontursi Reflections On Baseball 9m

Mets owner Steve Cohen tweets he is disappointed with the team's offense this year. Fine, do something about it - but not now...

Newsday
When will Yankees and Mets broadcasters call games from the road? | Newsday

by: Neil Best Newsday 12m

Baseball has done its best this season to get back to normal, with a full schedule, full stadiums and even some in-person interaction between players and reporters. But one part of the game remains st

WFAN
Luis Rojas responds to Steve Cohen's comments

by: Ryan Chichester Radio.com: WFAN 12m

Mets manager Luis Rojas responds to team owner Steve Cohen’s comments calling out the slumping offense: ‘We all have to be held accountable.’

