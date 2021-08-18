Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Larry Brown Sports
Anthony DeSclafani leaves Giants’ game after hurting ankle covering first

by: Larry Brown Larry Brown Sports 57m

Anthony DeSclafani did not last long during his start on Wednesday for the San Francisco Giants and left with right ankle discomfort.

Film Room
Dominic Smith's sliding grab | 08/18/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 3m

Dominic Smith makes a sliding backhanded grab to take a hit away from Brandon Crawford for the second out in the bottom of the 2nd inning

MLB: Mets.com
Video Story: Mets, Giants wrap up series

by: N/A MLB: Mets 21m

Mets @ Giants Aug. 18, 2021

Larry Brown Sports
Mets leaning toward shutting Jacob deGrom down for season?

by: Grey Papke Larry Brown Sports 21m

A new report says the New York Mets are leaning toward shutting pitcher Jacob deGrom down for the season due to his lingering elbow issue.

Newsday
Mets catcher James McCann out Wednesday vs. Giants because of back spasms | Newsday

by: Tim Healey Newsday 29m

SAN FRANCISCO — James McCann was unavailable — but avoided the injured list — on Wednesday as he dealt with back spasms. Upon arriving at Oracle Park in the morning, McCann was limping and holding, bu

Yardbarker
Report: Mets 'leaning towards' shutting ace Jacob deGrom down for season

by: Zac Wassink, Yardbarker Yardbarker 44m

Jacob deGrom has dealt with six separate injury issues since the start of the campaign.

New York Post
Only one way Yankees, Mets broadcasts can go back to being the ‘gold standard’

by: Andrew Marchand New York Post 1h

Yankees and Mets broadcasters and producers must eventually return to traveling on the road.

Mets Merized
Steve Cohen Lambasts His Team with Tweet

by: Nate Mendelson Mets Merized Online 1h

Steve Cohen decided to Tweet this morning. What's gone from friendly banter has turned into worrying what the Mets owner says next. On Wednesday he questioned the results and play of his players.

Mets 360
Wednesday catch-all thread (8/18/21)

by: Brian Joura Mets 360 2h

Please use this thread to comment on any Mets-specific topic you wish. They are hardly foolproof and are frequently wrong. For simplicity, well just use OPS+.

