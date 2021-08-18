New York Mets
Report: Mets 'leaning towards' shutting ace Jacob deGrom down for season
by: Zac Wassink, Yardbarker — Yardbarker 44m
Jacob deGrom has dealt with six separate injury issues since the start of the campaign.
Dominic Smith's sliding grab | 08/18/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 4m
Dominic Smith makes a sliding backhanded grab to take a hit away from Brandon Crawford for the second out in the bottom of the 2nd inning
Video Story: Mets, Giants wrap up series
by: N/A — MLB: Mets 21m
Mets @ Giants Aug. 18, 2021
Mets leaning toward shutting Jacob deGrom down for season?
by: Grey Papke — Larry Brown Sports 22m
A new report says the New York Mets are leaning toward shutting pitcher Jacob deGrom down for the season due to his lingering elbow issue.
Mets catcher James McCann out Wednesday vs. Giants because of back spasms | Newsday
by: Tim Healey — Newsday 29m
SAN FRANCISCO — James McCann was unavailable — but avoided the injured list — on Wednesday as he dealt with back spasms. Upon arriving at Oracle Park in the morning, McCann was limping and holding, bu
Only one way Yankees, Mets broadcasts can go back to being the ‘gold standard’
by: Andrew Marchand — New York Post 1h
Yankees and Mets broadcasters and producers must eventually return to traveling on the road.
Steve Cohen Lambasts His Team with Tweet
by: Nate Mendelson — Mets Merized Online 1h
Steve Cohen decided to Tweet this morning. What's gone from friendly banter has turned into worrying what the Mets owner says next. On Wednesday he questioned the results and play of his players.
Wednesday catch-all thread (8/18/21)
by: Brian Joura — Mets 360 2h
Please use this thread to comment on any Mets-specific topic you wish. They are hardly foolproof and are frequently wrong. For simplicity, well just use OPS+.
By the way, the Mets are scheduled to face Buehler, Scherzer and Price in succession starting Friday in Los Angeles. Thursday is TBA for the Dodgers.Beat Writer / Columnist
Tylor Megill's final line against the Giants in his 11th career start: 6 IP, 5 H, 1 ER, 2 BB, 6 K, 90-58, 3.21 ERABeat Writer / Columnist
RT @MetsMetrics: @EveningMesh @ogsmar @Metstradamus Lol, trust me, I find batting average to be absolutely useless. But, most people don't. He has the 26th highest OBP since 2010 out of 611 players, which puts him in the 96th percentile.Blogger / Podcaster
RT @MetsMetrics: @ogsmar @Metstradamus The same Jeff McNeil that has the 4th highest batting average out of all qualified hitters since 2010?Blogger / Podcaster
Tylor Megill has been fantastic today. He’s through six innings of one run ball. He’s struck out six. #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
Like Stroman last night, Tylor Megill has been absolutely fantastic against a very powerful Giants lineup. He’s keeping the Mets in the game. The offense, however, has two hits through six innings.TV / Radio Personality
