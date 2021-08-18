Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Film Room
Chance Sisco's RBI double | 08/18/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 1h

Chance Sisco extends the Mets' lead to 6-2 in the top of the 12th inning with an RBI double to right field that scores Jeff McNeil

USA Today
LEADING OFF: Mets hitters answer owner, get Dodgers rematch

by: AP USA Today 12m

The Mets get another stab at the Dodgers four days after being swept at home by Los Angeles

WFAN
WATCH: Chance Sisco doubles on first pitch he sees as a Met

by: Lou DiPietro Radio.com: WFAN 14m

Chance Sisco was called up by the Mets Wednesday to cover for an ailing James McCann - and after a cross-country flight, Sisco pinch-hit in the 12th in San Francisco and laced the first pitch he saw for an RBI double.

Mets Merized
Kevin Pillar Lifts Mets Over Giants, Win 6-2 In Extras

by: Patrick Glynn Mets Merized Online 26m

The Mets were this close to losing six in a row, with their offense totally despondent. Then, finally, the well found a drip of water.Held scoreless into the ninth inning, the Mets fought to b

Daily News
Mets snap five-game losing streak in San Francisco - New York Daily News

by: Deesha Thosar NY Daily News 31m

The Mets salvaged a win against the Giants to avoid getting swept in back-to-back series by the two titans of the NL West.

North Jersey
Kevin Pillar 12th-inning home run propels NY Mets to victory

by: Justin Toscano North Jersey 34m

The Mets on Wednesday snapped a five-game losing streak with a 12-inning victory over the Giants.

Amazin' Avenue
Final Score: Mets 6, Giants 2 - A desperately needed win

by: Lukas Vlahos SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 36m

It seemed dire for most of the game, but Kevin Pillar’s heroics spared the Mets another rough loss.

Newsday
Kevin Pillar's 12th-inning, three-run homer lifts Mets over Giants | Newsday

by: Tim Healey Newsday 40m

SAN FRANCISCO — The Mets needed this one — and eventually got it. Kevin Pillar’s three-run home run off Tyler Chatwood in the top of the 12th inning was enough for a 6-2 victory over the Giants, helpi

New York Post
Mets respond to Steve Cohen tweet with extra-inning win to avoid sweep

by: Mike Puma New York Post 43m

Hours after the team owner wondered on Twitter about his “unproductive” hitters, the Mets showed late life to beat the Giants 6-2 in 12 innings at Oracle Park. 

