Mets rally for win over Giants to end 5-game losing streak, capped by Kevin Pillar’s home run - nj.com
by: Chris Ryan | cryan@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 52m
The New York Mets rallied for an extra-innings win over the San Francisco Giants on Wednesday.
LEADING OFF: Mets hitters answer owner, get Dodgers rematch
by: AP — USA Today 7m
The Mets get another stab at the Dodgers four days after being swept at home by Los Angeles
WATCH: Chance Sisco doubles on first pitch he sees as a Met
by: Lou DiPietro — Radio.com: WFAN 9m
Chance Sisco was called up by the Mets Wednesday to cover for an ailing James McCann - and after a cross-country flight, Sisco pinch-hit in the 12th in San Francisco and laced the first pitch he saw for an RBI double.
Kevin Pillar Lifts Mets Over Giants, Win 6-2 In Extras
by: Patrick Glynn — Mets Merized Online 21m
The Mets were this close to losing six in a row, with their offense totally despondent. Then, finally, the well found a drip of water.Held scoreless into the ninth inning, the Mets fought to b
Mets snap five-game losing streak in San Francisco - New York Daily News
by: Deesha Thosar — NY Daily News 26m
The Mets salvaged a win against the Giants to avoid getting swept in back-to-back series by the two titans of the NL West.
Kevin Pillar 12th-inning home run propels NY Mets to victory
by: Justin Toscano — North Jersey 29m
The Mets on Wednesday snapped a five-game losing streak with a 12-inning victory over the Giants.
Final Score: Mets 6, Giants 2 - A desperately needed win
by: Lukas Vlahos — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 31m
It seemed dire for most of the game, but Kevin Pillar’s heroics spared the Mets another rough loss.
Kevin Pillar's 12th-inning, three-run homer lifts Mets over Giants | Newsday
by: Tim Healey — Newsday 35m
SAN FRANCISCO — The Mets needed this one — and eventually got it. Kevin Pillar’s three-run home run off Tyler Chatwood in the top of the 12th inning was enough for a 6-2 victory over the Giants, helpi
Mets respond to Steve Cohen tweet with extra-inning win to avoid sweep
by: Mike Puma — New York Post 38m
Hours after the team owner wondered on Twitter about his “unproductive” hitters, the Mets showed late life to beat the Giants 6-2 in 12 innings at Oracle Park.
