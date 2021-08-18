New York Mets
Pete Alonso’s Elbow X-Rays Return Negative
by: Alex Horowitz — Mets Merized Online 58m
Pete Alonso left after the top of the ninth inning of Wednesday's 6-2 victory over the Giants after being hit in the elbow by a pitch from Jake McGee during his at-bat.The X-rays on Alonso's e
Mets vs. Giants Highlights | 08/19/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 1h
Kevin Pillar crushed a go-ahead three-run home run the 12th inning to lift the Mets to a 6-2 victory over the Giants
Braves' Freddie Freeman hits for second career cycle | Newsday
by: The Associated Press — Newsday 4m
(AP) -- Freddie Freeman became the first Atlanta Braves player to hit for the cycle twice by accomplishing the feat Wednesday night against the Miami Marlins.The reigning NL MVP doubled in the first,
Kevin Pillar excited to help Mets get much-needed win in San Francisco with extra inning HR | SNY
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 8m
New York Mets outfielder Kevin Pillar believes his three-run home run in the 12th inning was one of several big hits for the team in the Mets' extra inning c...
Mets Beat Giants After Cohen's Critical Tweet
by: Tyler Kepner — NY Times 20m
The free-swinging team had been in free-fall when Steven Cohen snapped, criticizing the offense. An extra-innings win on Wednesday turned the volume down.
Possible Steve Cohen tweet targets respond with strong outings
by: Mark W. Sanchez — New York Post 28m
The Mets owner didn't name names, but Jeff McNeil and Michael Conforto fit the criteria Steve Cohen laid out in his tweet.
Mets Respond To Cohen Tweet With 12-Inning Win Over Giants
by: New York Mets News And Updates From CBS 2 New York – CBS New York — CBS New York 57m
Entering Wednesday, the Mets’ 450 runs were third-fewest in MLB, ahead of only Texas (446) and Pittsburgh (431).
Mets Pull Off Extra Inning Heroics In 6-2 Win Over Giants
by: Daniel Marcillo — Empire Sports Media 1h
The final game between the New York Mets and San Francisco Giants shaped up like the first two but the offense got tired of the lack of runs
-
Francisco Álvarez to the deep part of the park.💥Minors
-
James McCann's back issue leaves Mets catching situation in flux https://t.co/F4KUA3Exb7Blogger / Podcaster
-
Mets Prospect Roundup: Brett Baty continues to mash (Via @DannyAbriano) https://t.co/UGzOhGH7UfTV / Radio Network
-
Running on @bryceharper3 is a bad idea.Official Team Account
-
RT @BKCyclones: Peroza Power! Jose Peroza with his first 2021 homer with the Cyclones - a three-run blast - to get Brooklyn within one. It's 5-4 in the bottom of the 6th. #amazinstartshere https://t.co/IzRQ6tZMRgMinors
-
Was a tweet the right way to get Mets owner Steve Cohen's message across? @DougWilliamsSNY @Anthony_Recker @Jim_Duquette and @jonhein discuss on BNNY ➡️ Tri-State @Cadillac https://t.co/ui6y79s5FDTV / Radio Network
