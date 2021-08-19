Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Metro News
63497026_thumbnail

MLB roundup: Shohei Ohtani pitches, belts 40th homer in Angels' win - Metro US

by: Metro US Metro News 6m

Shohei Ohtani tossed eight dominant innings and blasted his major league-leading 40th home run, carrying the visiting Los Angeles Angels to a 3-1 victory over the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday. Ohtani (8-1) limited Detroit to one run on six hits while...

Mack's Mets
48249208_thumbnail

Mets News and Breakfast Links - 8/19/2021

by: John From Albany Mack's Mets 5m

  Good Morning.   Happy Birthday  Mike Phillips ,  Ron Darling , and  Matt Franco .  Mets break through in extra...

nj.com
63496528_thumbnail

ESPN dumping Max Kellerman from ‘First Take’: ‘It could be Stephen A. vs the World’ - nj.com

by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 19m

Multiple sources report Max Kellerman is leaving ESPN's "First Take" after teaming up with Stephen A. Smith for five seasons.

Rising Apple

NY Mets: Be happy Steve Cohen called out the team

by: Keith Jacobs Fansided: Rising Apple 41m

New York Mets owner Steve Cohen has been very active on social media since he took over, providing a series of both funny and informative tweets about the ...

Sporting News
63496069_thumbnail

15 sports stars who played in the Little League World Series before they became famous

by: Sporting News Sporting News 1h

Over the years, there have been some pretty famous names to play in the Little League World Series, including some who continued on to have Major League Baseball careers and others who became big names in the NHL, NASCAR, NFL and more.

Faith and Fear in Flushing

Highlights Early and Late

by: Greg Prince Faith and Fear in Flushing 5h

For eight innings, the highlight of the Mets Wednesday matinee in San Francisco was that I got to watch it as it began. The doctor will be with you shortly. Put on something else!

Mets Daddy

Mets Overcame Giant Obstacles And Distractions To Finally Win

by: metsdaddy Mets Daddy 5h

After being swept by the Los Angeles Dodgers, the New York Mets were perilously close to being swept by the San Francisco Giants. With all that was happening, you almost expected it. After all, eve…

Newsday
63494140_thumbnail

Castellanos leads D-backs to 4-2 win over slumping Phillies | Newsday

by: The Associated Press Newsday 6h

(AP) -- Humberto Castellanos earned his first major league win on the mound and added two hits at the plate to push the Arizona Diamondbacks past the slumping Philadelphia Phillies 4-2 on Wednesday n

