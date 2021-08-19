New York Mets
MLB roundup: Shohei Ohtani pitches, belts 40th homer in Angels' win - Metro US
by: Metro US — Metro News 6m
Shohei Ohtani tossed eight dominant innings and blasted his major league-leading 40th home run, carrying the visiting Los Angeles Angels to a 3-1 victory over the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday. Ohtani (8-1) limited Detroit to one run on six hits while...
Mets News and Breakfast Links - 8/19/2021
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 5m
Good Morning. Happy Birthday Mike Phillips , Ron Darling , and Matt Franco . Mets break through in extra...
ESPN dumping Max Kellerman from ‘First Take’: ‘It could be Stephen A. vs the World’ - nj.com
by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 19m
Multiple sources report Max Kellerman is leaving ESPN's "First Take" after teaming up with Stephen A. Smith for five seasons.
NY Mets: Be happy Steve Cohen called out the team
by: Keith Jacobs — Fansided: Rising Apple 41m
New York Mets owner Steve Cohen has been very active on social media since he took over, providing a series of both funny and informative tweets about the ...
15 sports stars who played in the Little League World Series before they became famous
by: Sporting News — Sporting News 1h
Over the years, there have been some pretty famous names to play in the Little League World Series, including some who continued on to have Major League Baseball careers and others who became big names in the NHL, NASCAR, NFL and more.
Highlights Early and Late
by: Greg Prince — Faith and Fear in Flushing 5h
For eight innings, the highlight of the Mets Wednesday matinee in San Francisco was that I got to watch it as it began. The doctor will be with you shortly. Put on something else!
Mets Overcame Giant Obstacles And Distractions To Finally Win
by: metsdaddy — Mets Daddy 5h
After being swept by the Los Angeles Dodgers, the New York Mets were perilously close to being swept by the San Francisco Giants. With all that was happening, you almost expected it. After all, eve…
Castellanos leads D-backs to 4-2 win over slumping Phillies | Newsday
by: The Associated Press — Newsday 6h
(AP) -- Humberto Castellanos earned his first major league win on the mound and added two hits at the plate to push the Arizona Diamondbacks past the slumping Philadelphia Phillies 4-2 on Wednesday n
The dirty secret is that prospects, trades for prospects and prospect lists are very political and tied to writers getting access to teams, scouts ,etc.Blogger / Podcaster
Good morning. The Mets, who “got the monkey off their back” are .500 and 4.5 out.Blogger / Podcaster
Blogger / Podcaster
Mets prospect Mark Vientos went 3 for 5 last night with his 21st HR. He's had 242 ABs this season.Beat Writer / Columnist
