Tylor Megill Deals as the Mets Win in Extras
by: Meghan Kalenborn — Mets Merized Online 1h
The Mets sent Tylor Megill to the mound on Wednesday afternoon to try to salvage a win in the series finale against the San Francisco Giants. LaMonte Wade Jr. led off for the Giants against
The Mets Hitting Woes Are Systemic, And That’s What Needs Cohen’s Focus
by: stevecontursi — Reflections On Baseball 16m
Mets coach Hugh Quattlebaum is like the high school math teacher forced to teach long division when it should have been learned in 1st grade.
Mets Rumors: Jacob DeGrom '99.9%' Unlikely to Return from Elbow Injury This Year
by: Adam Wells — Bleacher Report 26m
The bad luck continues for New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom, whose 2021 season is reportedly almost certainly over. Per Pat Ragazzo of Sports Illustrated , the expectation is the 33-year-old is "99...
Mets at Dodgers – Thursday Lineups, Odds, Pitchers, Broadcast Info
by: Tab Bamford — Elite Sports NY 27m
After three days against someone else, it's right back at it with the Dodgers -- this time in LA.
Los Angeles Dodgers, Nike launch ‘City Connect’ jerseys | Here is how to get your own - nj.com
by: Brian Fonseca | BFonseca@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 52m
The Los Angeles Dodgers, in partnership with Nike, released their “City Connect” jersey collection ahead of Latino Heritage Month, it announced on Thursday morning.
Mets believe win over Giants can turn season around
by: Ryan Chichester — Radio.com: WFAN 1h
The Mets believe their dramatic 12-inning win over the MLB-leading Giants can turn their season around and jolt them back up the NL East ranks.
Long-awaited moment beckons for Koosman
by: Bill Ladson — MLB: Mets 1h
NEW YORK -- Aug. 28 will be a special day for former Major Leaguer Jerry Koosman when the Mets will retire his number, 36, at Citi Field. Koosman, 78, will become the third player in Mets history to have his number retired. Tom Seaver (41) and Mike...
New York Mets Players Can’t Be Happy With Steve Cohen
by: Sam Leweck — The Cold Wire 2h
The New York Mets are sliding, and team owner Steve Cohen added fuel to the fire with a controversial tweet on Wednesday.
After his outing yesterday, @dbizzzzle has posted a 2.55 ERA over his last three starts. 🔥Minors
Only two #Mets pitchers have struck out 60+ batters while walking no more than 15 in their first 11 career games: Noah Syndergaard Tylor Megill @Metsmerized #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
Ever since Bobby Bonilla Day the Mets haven’t been the same team.Misc
RT @ragazzoreport: The current expectation is that Jacob deGrom (right elbow inflammation) will not pitch again this year, and although the Mets are still holding out slight hope, there is about a "99.9%" chance that he is done for the season, per source. https://t.co/AV7o7GdhL7Blogger / Podcaster
RT @BWDBWDBWD: *rubs temples* if I’m seeing this right...Noah Syndergaard, a damn near 30-year-old man, posted (then deleted) a pic of a homeless guy -- bent over and butt exposed -- on the San Francisco streets, and mocked him in the caption . I blurred what needed to be blurred. https://t.co/LDjvXpC7ZWBlogger / Podcaster
RT @sis_baseball: The top 9 teams in Defensive Runs Saved are separated by 6 runs They're basically interchangeable 1. Astros 2. Rockies & Brewers 4. Mets, Cardinals, Rangers 7. Rays & Marlins 9. Giants 29. Phillies 30. Tigers Full rankings here: https://t.co/ZuywrRFPuLBeat Writer / Columnist
