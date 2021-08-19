Appreciating Jacob deGrom’s Season Before Injuries

No Francisco Álvarez in the Cyclones lineup tonight. That was expected after he caught two straight days (has only done that twice this year). Was told there isn’t concern over the injury suffered last night, and he should be back in action after some rest.

Jacob Resnick Really the last thing the Mets need right now: Francisco Álvarez left tonight’s game in the bottom of the ninth. He threw a ball back to the pitcher, grimaced, and immediately called over to the dugout.