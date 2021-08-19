New York Mets
New York Mets, Los Angeles Dodgers, announce Thursday, Aug. 19 lineups
by: John Connolly — North Jersey 59m
Taijuan Walker (7-7, 3.75) will start for New York, while Corey Knebel will go for Los Angeles
Keith Hernandez reacts to Steve Cohen's tweet criticizing the Mets offense | Shea Anything | SNY
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 7m
On the Shea Anything podcast presented by Verizon, Keith Hernandez shares with Doug Williams what he thought of Mets owner Steve Cohen's tweet criticizing th...
Series Preview: Mets Face Dodgers Again To Wrap Up West Coast Trip
by: Alex Horowitz — Mets Merized Online 28m
Stop me if you've heard this one before: this is the most important series for the Mets all season.While that's probably been true of each Met series for the past few weeks, that statement cer
Gameday: Brooklyn Cyclones @ Hudson Valley Renegades - 8/19/2021
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 34m
The Brooklyn Cyclones are on the road to take on the Hudson Valley Renegades. I...
Bumgarner, Diamondbacks beat Phillies 6-2 for series sweep | Newsday
by: The Associated Press — Newsday 46m
(AP) -- Madison Bumgarner held Philadelphia to one hit in the first seven innings and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Phillies 6-2 on Thursday for a three-game sweep.Bumgarner (7-7) continued his s
Zack Wheeler's Cy Young chances take a hit as Phillies get swept by Diamondbacks - CBSSports.com
by: Mike Axisa — CBS Sports 50m
The Phillies have crashed since sweeping the Mets last weekend
Appreciating Jacob deGrom’s Season Before Injuries
by: Sam Leweck — The Cold Wire 3h
Unfortunately, Jacob deGrom's 2021 season appears to be over. Today, we're going to appreciate how historic it was.
Blogger / Podcaster
I can't say enough good things about my colleagues @pinepaula and @MerrillLiz, who are incredible reporters and helped shed light on the long-unsolved murder of Bryan Pata. Their tenacity is a lodestar and today's arrest does not happen without their work. Journalism at its best.Last year, our ESPN team investigated the '06 shooting of ex-Miami player Bryan Pata, held the police accountable, and uncovered a key suspect. Today that suspect, a former teammate, was arrested @MerrillLiz @ArrudaESPN @ScottJFrankel https://t.co/Wb5kOlCCS7
Mets Game 121 of 162, @ LAD Thursday, Aug. 19, 10:10 p.m. ET RHP Corey Knebel (2-0, 2.89) Nimmo CF McNeil 2B Alonso 1B Conforto RF J.D. Davis 3B D. Smith LF Villar SS Mazeika C Walker RHP (7-7, 3.75)
