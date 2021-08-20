New York Mets
Mets’ J.D. Davis will need to keep hitting to stay in lineup
by: Peter Botte — New York Post 1h
J.D. Davis likely will need to keep his bat productive to remain in the Mets’ lineup regularly in what soon could become a logjam of position players once middle infielders Francisco Lindor and...
Beating Fans To The Exits
by: metstradamus — The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 44m
A good friend of mine asked me during last Friday’s game at Citi Field: “Is there a point during a game where Mets fans throw in the towel and beat the traffic? My only response was …
A Tide Receding
by: Jason Fry — Faith and Fear in Flushing 2h
After a one-day respite, the Mets were back to doing nothing in particular, this time against the Dodgers. Oh. Oh no. I dont know whether to laugh or cry about that.
Mets vs Dodgers Highlights: Walker looks good as Mets bats continue to struggle in 4-1 loss | SNY
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 2h
While Taijuan Walker had a much better performance than his last few outings, the Mets offense continues to have trouble as they lose to the Dodgers 4-1.Watc...
Mets' bats quiet against 7 L.A. pitchers
by: Anthony DiComo — MLB: Mets 2h
LOS ANGELES -- The old adage is that to be the best, teams must beat the best. The Mets have struggled mightily with the latter part of that cliché, particularly when it comes to the Dodgers. In losing their series opener, 4-1, at Chavez Ravine on...
Dodgers Continue To Own The Mets As They Take Game One, 4-1
by: Daniel Marcillo — Empire Sports Media 2h
The New York Mets were supposed to compete on the same level as the Los Angeles Dodgers when Steve Cohen bought them but that has...
Out-Manned Mets Out-Scored By Dodgers 4-1 In L.A.
by: Jordan Baron — Mets Merized Online 2h
The Mets’ west coast slog continued Thursday, as they dropped yet another game to the Los Angeles Dodgers, 4-1.The Dodgers, who, like the Mets, have struggled to keep their starting pitchers
Mets' bats go silent again in loss to Dodgers | Newsday
by: Tim Healey — Newsday 2h
LOS ANGELES — Still trying to find themselves, with six weeks and a couple of days to go, the Mets at least know their formula for failure: minimal hitting, less-than-dominant pitching. That was what
Jeff McNeil's struggles are a proxy for the Mets' larger approach issues https://t.co/h3dkcdgNet
Mets' J.D. Davis will need to keep hitting to stay in lineup https://t.co/qQnlKJ4k2L
-
Mets vs Dodgers Highlights: Taijuan Walker looks good as the Mets bats continue to struggle in 4-1 loss https://t.co/ZSitVyFlCD
"Changing things is what we need to do right now." Rojas
Don't just believe. Know. Trust the process 🤷🏼♂️
