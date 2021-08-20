New York Mets
NY Mets: Why re-signing Javier Báez this offseason is a must
by: Brad LaPlante — Fansided: Rising Apple 50m
Javier Báez came to the New York Mets by way of trade from the Chicago Cubs at the trade deadline. The Mets got him for #5 prospect (according to MLB.com)...
Billy Mckinney's RBI double helps Dodgers edge Mets, 4-1
by: @foxsports — Fox Sports 12m
The Los Angeles Dodgers defeated The New York Mets, 4-1. Left fielder, Billy Mckinney hit a RBI double in the fifth inning that helped his team defeat the Mets.
MLB Betting Odds, Breakdown and Picks for Friday, August 20: Two Key Games to Wager
by: Frankie Taddeo — Sports Illustrated 14m
A closer look at several key games for bettors to target among Friday's MLB slate.
Mets Discussed Blockbuster With Cubs That Included Bryant and Báez
by: Michael Mayer — Mets Merized Online 18m
According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, the Mets discussed a potential blockbuster deal with the Cubs during the trade deadline before they made the deal for Javier Báez.Rosenthal reports
Prospect Promotions: 8/13-8/19 - Pitcher List
by: Vincent Ginardi — Pitcher List 19m
A look at this week's prospect promotions.
FOCO Releasing James McCann Mets Black Jersey Bobblehead
by: Daniel Marcillo — Empire Sports Media 34m
While the New York Mets may not be at home, FOCO has Mets fans set with another Black Friday jersey bobblehead.
-illar of the Day, Games 115-121
by: Brian Salvatore — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 37m
The -illar Bros couldn’t save the Mets from a truly miserable week.
Live Box Score - FCL Mets Vs. FCL Marlins - 8/20/2021
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 50m
The Florida Complex League Mets are home to play the Florida Complex League Marlins. Recent Mets 2021 D...
If #DeadandCoTour2021 had a walk-up song, what would it be? We are back at @CitiField tonight!⚡️💀⚾ Lots open: 3pm ET / Doors: 6pm ET / Showtime: 7:30pm ET. Live show will be available at https://t.co/BTNKOgLO8d.
Jordan Yamamoto in his first rehab outing with the FCL Mets today: IP, H, 0 R, 0 BB, K First time he has pitched since May 23rd.
Hey @MetsTwitter check out and follow the @AmazinButTrue twitter. There we can interact with you guys to continue to be the best @Mets podcast. #LFGM
So per the article Mets would have parted with PCA, another legit prospect and a major leaguer with years of control for Bryant/Baez (rentals), Williams and another then current Cub. Even as a prospect hugger this could have been fascinating all in attempt had degrom been healthy
LA tomorrow is our last NL one to hit. In the AL, we have 9 more to go.
Ozzie Smith sure knew how to entertain on the field. Listen to his whole story on the newest episode of The Bigs
