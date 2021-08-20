New York Mets
Thoughts on Mets prospects Mauricio, Alvarez from Cyclones Mariano Duncan | Mets Prospective | SNY
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 3m
In this extra content from Mets Prospective presented by Verizon, host Jacob Resnick and Joe DeMayo are joined by Brooklyn Cyclones bench coach Mariano Dunca...
Mets at Dodgers – Friday Lineups, Odds, Pitchers, Broadcast Info
by: Tab Bamford — Elite Sports NY 2m
This stretch against West Coast teams has been anything but a joke. The Mets are 1-6 to commence the stint.
OTD in 1985: Gooden Sets a National League Strikeout Record
by: Brian Wright — Mets Merized Online 1h
Each opportunity to witness a Dwight Gooden start -- especially during those initial seasons -- was an opportunity to witness something special. He delivered on that promise against the Giants at
Billy Mckinney's RBI double helps Dodgers edge Mets, 4-1
by: @foxsports — Fox Sports 2h
The Los Angeles Dodgers defeated The New York Mets, 4-1. Left fielder, Billy Mckinney hit a RBI double in the fifth inning that helped his team defeat the Mets.
MLB Betting Odds, Breakdown and Picks for Friday, August 20: Two Key Games to Wager
by: Frankie Taddeo — Sports Illustrated 2h
A closer look at several key games for bettors to target among Friday's MLB slate.
Prospect Promotions: 8/13-8/19 - Pitcher List
by: Vincent Ginardi — Pitcher List 2h
A look at this week's prospect promotions.
FOCO Releasing James McCann Mets Black Jersey Bobblehead
by: Daniel Marcillo — Empire Sports Media 2h
While the New York Mets may not be at home, FOCO has Mets fans set with another Black Friday jersey bobblehead.
-illar of the Day, Games 115-121
by: Brian Salvatore — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 2h
The -illar Bros couldn’t save the Mets from a truly miserable week.
The #Mets’ top-3 position player fWARs this season equals 5.2 (Nimmo, 1.9; Lindor, 1.8; Alonso, 1.5). Jacob deGrom’s combined fWAR this season in just 15 starts: 5.4 @Metsmerized #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
Crypto portfolio is basically back to all-time high after being cut in half 30 days ago, which is incredible for such a short swing. It’s like investing during the dot com bubble and the wild west at the same time. Madness…Beat Writer / Columnist
NEWS: Per @SNYtv, the #Mets are hopeful that both Francisco Lindor and Javier Báez could return this weekend. #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
The @SyracuseMets make it seven straight wins behind @godleyzt. 🙌Minors
The other thing about 8 is that once Carter made the HOF, they stopped issuing it. So why the half measure? Put it on the wall, like they should have done while Kid was alive.Blogger / Podcaster
You know what they say… #Dodgers fans come late & leave early…Blogger / Podcaster
