New York Mets

Rising Apple

NY Mets Trade Rumors: An even bigger blockbuster trade with the Cubs

by: Tim Boyle Fansided: Rising Apple 2h

New York Mets trade rumors bombshell! We didn’t think we’d see any of these in August with the trade deadline now three weeks in the past. However, Ken...

Mets move ace Jacob deGrom to 60-day IL, season in jeopardy

by: Zac Wassink, Yardbarker Yardbarker 6s

Assuming deGrom won't pitch again before spring training, he'll end his campaign at 7-2 with a 1.08 ERA and 0.55 WHIP across 15 starts. 

Empire Sports Media
Mets Game Preview (8/20/21) @ Los Angeles Dodgers (76-46)

by: Daniel Marcillo Empire Sports Media 13m

The New York Mets and Los Angeles Dodgers get themselves ready for a Friday night matinee after the Dodgers took game one.

nj.com
Mets use Jacob deGrom roster move to clear space for new reliever - nj.com

by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 19m

The New York Mets won't get ace Jacob deGrom back until mid-September at the earliest.

New York Post
Mets claim Heath Hembree off waivers – and move Jacob deGrom to 60-Day IL

by: Jeremy Layton New York Post 27m

The Mets are claiming pitcher Heath Hembree off waivers – and moved ace Jacob DeGrom to the 60-day IL.

Amazin' Avenue
Mets claim RHP Heath Hembree off waivers

by: Vasilis Drimalitis SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 32m

The Mets have transferred Jacob deGrom to the 60-day IL to make room for Hembree.

Newsday
Jacob deGrom transferred to 60-day IL to make room for new Mets reliever | Newsday

by: Tim Healey Newsday 37m

LOS ANGELES — In what amounts to a roster-manipulating technicality, the Mets transferred ace Jacob deGrom to the 60-day injured list on Friday. He won’t be eligible to return until Sept. 13. He was n

Sportsnaut
New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom likely to be shut down for rest of 2021 season

by: Matt Johnson Sportsnaut 41m

New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom, who landed on the injured list July 18, is expected to be shut down for the rest of the MLB season.

MLB Daily Dish
Mets move Jacob deGrom to the 60-day IL, claim Heath Embree off waivers

by: Eric Cole SB Nation: MLB Daily Dish 57m

Well, Mets fans...the news doesn’t seem to be getting better for you.

