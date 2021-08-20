New York Mets
MMO Game Thread: Mets vs Dodgers, 10:10 PM
by: Elliot Teichman — Mets Merized Online 2m
Friday, August 20, 2021 • 10:10 P.M. ESTDodger Stadium • Los Angeles, CARHP Carlos Carrasco (0-1, 10.32) vs. RHP Walker Buehler (12-2, 2.09)SNY • MLBN • WCBS 880 AM • WQBU 92.7 FMT
2021-22 Qualifying Offer Candidates
by: Anthony Franco — MLB Trade Rumors 6m
With the trade deadline in the rearview mirror and a little more than six weeks remaining in the regular season, …
8/20/21 Game Preview: New York Mets at Los Angeles Dodgers
by: Mike Phillips — The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 16m
The New York Mets (60-61) have reached the point of the season where they can’t afford to give away winnable games in order to reach the playoffs. One such opportunity was squandered last nig…
Gameday: Brooklyn Cyclones @ Hudson Valley Renegades - 8/20/2021
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 1h
The Brooklyn Cyclones are on the road to take on the Hudson Valley Renegades. I...
Atlanta Braves Starting To Pull Away In The NL East
by: Andres Chavez — The Cold Wire 2h
Led by reigning NL MVP Freddie Freeman, the Atlanta Braves have rallied and already have a four-game advantage in the NL East division.
Mets: Club culture around accountability needs to happen in 2022
by: Luis Tirado Jr. — Fansided: Call To The Pen 2h
As the Mets try to salvage what's left of the regular season, it's yet another year of watching what was a bright season once again spiraling out of contro...
Mets’ slumping Dominic Smith ‘still grinding it out’ despite injuries
by: Mike Puma — New York Post 3h
LOS ANGELES – Dominic Smith’s underwhelming month might be a product of wear-and-tear more than a mechanical or mental glitch. The Mets outfielder entered Friday with a .222/.224/.254 slash...
New York Mets claim Heath Hembree, move Jacob deGrom to 60-day IL
by: Sportsnaut — Sportsnaut 3h
The New York Mets transferred right-hander Jacob deGrom to the 60-day injured list on Friday after claiming right-handed reliever Heath Hembree off waivers
Tweets
Feelin’ good! ✌️ @deadandcompanyMisc
Blogger / Podcaster
RT @Mets: We've claimed RHP Heath Hembree off waivers from Cincinnati. To make room on the 40-man roster, RHP Jacob deGrom has been transferred to the 60-Day IL. https://t.co/szOIefGhULBlogger / Podcaster
RT @MLBVault: In Game 1 of the 2015 NLDS at Dodger Stadium, Jacob deGrom had 13 strikeouts in a 3-1 @Mets win.Blogger / Podcaster
Antoine Duplantis with a two out double in the top of the 5th - the TD Bank Double of the Game - but Brooklyn can’t get him home. We are still scoreless as we head to the bottom of the 5th at Hudson Valley. #TDBank https://t.co/1YIzXHqcEgMinors
