MMO Game Thread: Mets vs Dodgers, 10:10 PM

by: Elliot Teichman Mets Merized Online 2m

Friday, August 20, 2021 • 10:10 P.M. ESTDodger Stadium • Los Angeles, CARHP Carlos Carrasco (0-1, 10.32) vs. RHP Walker Buehler (12-2, 2.09)SNY • MLBN • WCBS 880 AM • WQBU 92.7 FMT

2021-22 Qualifying Offer Candidates

by: Anthony Franco MLB Trade Rumors 6m

With the trade deadline in the rearview mirror and a little more than six weeks remaining in the regular season, &hellip;

8/20/21 Game Preview: New York Mets at Los Angeles Dodgers

by: Mike Phillips The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 16m

The New York Mets (60-61) have reached the point of the season where they can’t afford to give away winnable games in order to reach the playoffs. One such opportunity was squandered last nig…

Gameday: Brooklyn Cyclones @ Hudson Valley Renegades - 8/20/2021

by: John From Albany Mack's Mets 1h

  The Brooklyn Cyclones are on the road to take on the Hudson Valley Renegades.  I...

Atlanta Braves Starting To Pull Away In The NL East

by: Andres Chavez The Cold Wire 2h

Led by reigning NL MVP Freddie Freeman, the Atlanta Braves have rallied and already have a four-game advantage in the NL East division.

Mets: Club culture around accountability needs to happen in 2022

by: Luis Tirado Jr. Fansided: Call To The Pen 2h

As the Mets try to salvage what's left of the regular season, it's yet another year of watching what was a bright season once again spiraling out of contro...

Mets’ slumping Dominic Smith ‘still grinding it out’ despite injuries

by: Mike Puma New York Post 3h

LOS ANGELES – Dominic Smith’s underwhelming month might be a product of wear-and-tear more than a mechanical or mental glitch. The Mets outfielder entered Friday with a .222/.224/.254 slash...

New York Mets claim Heath Hembree, move Jacob deGrom to 60-day IL

by: Sportsnaut Sportsnaut 3h

The New York Mets transferred right-hander Jacob deGrom to the 60-day injured list on Friday after claiming right-handed reliever Heath Hembree off waivers

