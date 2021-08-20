Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

LWOS Baseball
The Atlanta Braves Extend Travis d’Arnaud

by: Caleb Begley Last Word On Sports: Last Word On Baseball 1h

Travis d'Arnaud has been signed to an extension. The deal is for two years and is worth $16 million dollars with an extra $8 million option.

Newsday
D'Arnaud HR backs Fried shutout as Braves beat Orioles 3-0 | Newsday

by: The Associated Press Newsday 43s

(AP) -- Travis d'Arnaud celebrated his new contract with a two-run homer, Jorge Soler also went deep and the Atlanta Braves beat Baltimore 3-0 Friday night, extending their winning streak to seven ga

Mets Merized
Mets Put Jake Reed and James McCann on Injured List

by: Nate Olshan Mets Merized Online 3m

After appearing in four innings for the Mets, and pitching to a 0.00 ERA, right hander Jake Reed has been placed on the 10-day injured list retroactive to August 19. Reed is experiencing right for

Mack's Mets
Gameday: Mets @ Dodgers - 8/20/2021

by: John From Albany Mack's Mets 4m

    The Mets are on the road to play the Los Angeles Dodgers.  It's game two of the four game series.    Tonight’s Lineup:...

Amazin' Avenue
Mets place James McCann, Jake Reed on injured list

by: Chris McShane SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 4m

The team has called up Yennsy Diaz and Geoff Hartlieb to take their places on the roster.

Syracuse Mets
Bisons end Mets seven-game winning steak with 3-1 Buffalo victory on Friday night | Mets

by: N/A MiLB: Syracuse Mets 13m

The Official Site of Minor League Baseball web site includes features, news, rosters, statistics, schedules, teams, live game radio broadcasts, and video clips.

USA Today
LEADING OFF: Yanks' Cole makes 2nd start since COVID break

by: AP USA Today 55m

Gerrit Cole makes his second start for the Yankees since coming off the COVID-19 injured list to face Minnesota and...

Daily News
Jacob deGrom moved to 60-day Injured List, eligible to return Sept. 13 - New York Daily News

by: Matthew Roberson NY Daily News 2h

It’s not as bad as it sounds.

