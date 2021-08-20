New York Mets
LEADING OFF: Yanks' Cole makes 2nd start since COVID break
by: AP — USA Today 55m
Gerrit Cole makes his second start for the Yankees since coming off the COVID-19 injured list to face Minnesota and...
D'Arnaud HR backs Fried shutout as Braves beat Orioles 3-0 | Newsday
by: The Associated Press — Newsday 57s
(AP) -- Travis d'Arnaud celebrated his new contract with a two-run homer, Jorge Soler also went deep and the Atlanta Braves beat Baltimore 3-0 Friday night, extending their winning streak to seven ga
Mets Put Jake Reed and James McCann on Injured List
by: Nate Olshan — Mets Merized Online 3m
After appearing in four innings for the Mets, and pitching to a 0.00 ERA, right hander Jake Reed has been placed on the 10-day injured list retroactive to August 19. Reed is experiencing right for
Gameday: Mets @ Dodgers - 8/20/2021
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 4m
The Mets are on the road to play the Los Angeles Dodgers. It's game two of the four game series. Tonight’s Lineup:...
Mets place James McCann, Jake Reed on injured list
by: Chris McShane — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 4m
The team has called up Yennsy Diaz and Geoff Hartlieb to take their places on the roster.
Bisons end Mets seven-game winning steak with 3-1 Buffalo victory on Friday night | Mets
by: N/A — MiLB: Syracuse Mets 13m
The Official Site of Minor League Baseball web site includes features, news, rosters, statistics, schedules, teams, live game radio broadcasts, and video clips.
The Atlanta Braves Extend Travis d’Arnaud
by: Caleb Begley — Last Word On Sports: Last Word On Baseball 1h
Travis d'Arnaud has been signed to an extension. The deal is for two years and is worth $16 million dollars with an extra $8 million option.
Jacob deGrom moved to 60-day Injured List, eligible to return Sept. 13 - New York Daily News
by: Matthew Roberson — NY Daily News 2h
It’s not as bad as it sounds.
