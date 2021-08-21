Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Mets Merized
Frustration Mounts For Mets in 3-2 Loss to Dodgers

by: Mojo Hill Mets Merized Online 30s

Frustration continues to mount and build and implode on top of itself for the New York Mets.They lost to the Dodgers again on Friday, this time by a score of 3-2 at Dodger Stadium. They were i

Newsday
Phillies snap 4-game losing streak with 4-3 win over Padres | Newsday

by: The Associated Press Newsday 51s

(AP) -- Bryce Harper hit a two-run homer and the Philadelphia Phillies snapped a four-game losing streak with a 4-3 victory over the San Diego Padres on Friday night in a matchup of struggling teams.

Metstradamus
A Liberal Definition Of Fun

by: metstradamus The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 40m

Up until the top of the 8th inning on Friday, this game was wash, rinse, repeat for the Mets, only being able to muster three hits off Walker Buehler in his first seven innings of work. Buehler was…

Daily News
Mets continue slide into oblivion - New York Daily News

by: Matthew Roberson NY Daily News 42m

The losses are starting to feel more procedural than competitive.

New York Post
Struggling Mets nipped by Dodgers, fall six back in NL East

by: Mike Puma New York Post 44m

LOS ANGELES — Carlos Carrasco’s rebound from two straight abbreviated starts was the second-best thing that could have happened to the Mets on Friday. The first-best thing would have been a win...

SNY Mets

Mets vs Dodgers: Pete Alonso hits 27th homer but Mets fall to Dodgers 3-2 | SNY

by: SNY YouTube: SNY Mets 1h

Mets first baseman Pete Alonso accounted for both of the Mets RBIs against the Dodgers including hitting his 27th home run of the season but it wasn't enough...

MLB: Mets.com
Mets' frustration reaches surface in LA

by: Anthony DiComo MLB: Mets 1h

LOS ANGELES -- Jeff McNeil tossed his bat over his shoulder as he slammed down his fist, disgusted by umpire Nestor Ceja’s call. With two men in scoring position in a two-run game in the eighth inning at Dodger Stadium on Friday, Ceja had rung up...

Amazin' Avenue
Final score: Dodgers 3, Mets 2—Anyone? Anyone?

by: Allison McCague SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 1h

The Mets were stymied by Walker Buehler once again and their comeback attempt fell short, as usual.

Tweets

    Metsmerized - Joe D ⚾️ @MetsmerizedJoeD 14m
    New Post: Frustration Mounts For Mets in 3-2 Loss to Dodgers https://t.co/n26oZn5gIy #Mets #LGM
    Blogger / Podcaster
    Mike Puma @NYPost_Mets 30m
    Michael Conforto: “We’re honest with ourselves and we are aware of our situation. We know we haven’t been winning a whole lot of games, so we’re going to be working our asses off in here. We are going to be searching for some energy.”
    Beat Writer / Columnist
    Tim Healey @timbhealey 33m
    "Guys are going to be mad. Guys are going to be upset. We’re honest with ourselves. We’re not living in a fantasyland where we think everything is great, like the standings aren’t there. We’re very aware of that. But we’re going to stay confident." More: https://t.co/g1O0E4oXCi
    Beat Writer / Columnist
    Subway To Shea Podcast @SubwayToShea 34m
    Talked about this on my podcast this week. The need for accountability & McNeil needing to be one of the guys to speak up besides Alonso. I know he’s struggling & times are rough but it’s rough for the whole team. Alonso can’t be the only one showing leadership. #Mets #LGM
    Anthony DiComo
    Jeff McNeil declined a media request following tonight's loss. “After the game, he was really hard on himself,” Luis Rojas said. “Some of us came and talked to him and told him it was a good at-bat.” Conforto: "Some frustration may have came out [after the K], but he's human."
    Blogger / Podcaster
    Tim Britton @TimBritton 38m
    Luis Rojas on McNeil's emotion here:
    Fabian Ardaya
    Jeff McNeil was, uh, not happy. https://t.co/76eW8fREMe
    Beat Writer / Columnist
    Tim Britton @TimBritton 45m
    Michael Conforto after the game on being both positive and honest about where the Mets are:
    Beat Writer / Columnist
