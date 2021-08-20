Do Not Sell My Personal Information

The Catman Cometh

by: Kevin Czerwinski BallNine 43m

Matt Hirsch – The Catman – is one of the hottest and most marketable names in the world of sports collecting. His baseball pieces are among the most sought after in the bobblehead community.

Dodgers hold off Mets 3-2 to extend win streak to eight

by: AP USA Today 1h

Walker Buehler pitched two-run ball into the eighth inning and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the New York Mets 3-2 for...

Frustration Mounts For Mets in 3-2 Loss to Dodgers

by: Mojo Hill Mets Merized Online 2h

Frustration continues to mount and build and implode on top of itself for the New York Mets.They lost to the Dodgers again on Friday, this time by a score of 3-2 at Dodger Stadium. They were i

Phillies snap 4-game losing streak with 4-3 win over Padres | Newsday

by: The Associated Press Newsday 2h

(AP) -- Bryce Harper hit a two-run homer and the Philadelphia Phillies snapped a four-game losing streak with a 4-3 victory over the San Diego Padres on Friday night in a matchup of struggling teams.

A Liberal Definition Of Fun

by: metstradamus The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 2h

Up until the top of the 8th inning on Friday, this game was wash, rinse, repeat for the Mets, only being able to muster three hits off Walker Buehler in his first seven innings of work. Buehler was…

Mets continue slide into oblivion - New York Daily News

by: Matthew Roberson NY Daily News 2h

The losses are starting to feel more procedural than competitive.

Struggling Mets nipped by Dodgers, fall six back in NL East

by: Mike Puma New York Post 2h

LOS ANGELES — Carlos Carrasco’s rebound from two straight abbreviated starts was the second-best thing that could have happened to the Mets on Friday. The first-best thing would have been a win...

SNY Mets

Mets vs Dodgers: Pete Alonso hits 27th homer but Mets fall to Dodgers 3-2 | SNY

by: SNY YouTube: SNY Mets 3h

Mets first baseman Pete Alonso accounted for both of the Mets RBIs against the Dodgers including hitting his 27th home run of the season but it wasn't enough...

Tweets

    MetsPolice(We Got This) @metspolice 17m
    RT @P1nkyBrain: I feel like this accurately depicts the New York Mets this season 😆
    Blogger / Podcaster
    MetsPolice(We Got This) @metspolice 22m
    The Curse Of Steve Cohen’s Black Jerseys. Loser Mets Now 6 games out.
    Blogger / Podcaster
    Metsmerized - Joe D ⚾️ @MetsmerizedJoeD 2h
    New Post: Frustration Mounts For Mets in 3-2 Loss to Dodgers https://t.co/n26oZn5gIy #Mets #LGM
    Blogger / Podcaster
    Mike Puma @NYPost_Mets 2h
    Michael Conforto: “We’re honest with ourselves and we are aware of our situation. We know we haven’t been winning a whole lot of games, so we’re going to be working our asses off in here. We are going to be searching for some energy.”
    Beat Writer / Columnist
    Tim Healey @timbhealey 2h
    "Guys are going to be mad. Guys are going to be upset. We’re honest with ourselves. We’re not living in a fantasyland where we think everything is great, like the standings aren’t there. We’re very aware of that. But we’re going to stay confident." More: https://t.co/g1O0E4oXCi
    Beat Writer / Columnist
    Subway To Shea Podcast @SubwayToShea 2h
    Talked about this on my podcast this week. The need for accountability & McNeil needing to be one of the guys to speak up besides Alonso. I know he’s struggling & times are rough but it’s rough for the whole team. Alonso can’t be the only one showing leadership. #Mets #LGM
    Anthony DiComo
    Jeff McNeil declined a media request following tonight's loss. “After the game, he was really hard on himself,” Luis Rojas said. “Some of us came and talked to him and told him it was a good at-bat.” Conforto: "Some frustration may have came out [after the K], but he's human."
    Blogger / Podcaster
