Rich Hill strikes out Muncy | 08/21/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 1h
Mets starter Rich Hill gets Max Muncy to strike out swinging in the bottom of the 3rd inning
Help On the Way But Time's Running Out
by: Tim Ryder — The Apple 2m
Mets lose to Dodgers again, offense continues swoon as divisional gap widens
Final Score: Dodgers 4, Mets 3 — California Ugh
by: Richard Staff — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 3m
The Mets hit two home runs which is pretty neat, but they lost to the Dodgers which is substantially less neat.
Mets’ Francisco Lindor, Javier Baez could return Sunday
by: Lou DiPietro — Radio.com: WFAN 16m
Francisco Lindor and Javier Baez could both be back in the Mets’ middle infield on Sunday, as manager Luis Rojas said Saturday that both injured players could be activated for the series finale in Los Angeles.
Francisco Lindor not bothered by public criticism from Steve Cohen
by: Grey Papke — Larry Brown Sports 39m
New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor said he did not have a problem with owner Steve Cohen publicly calling the team's hitters "unproductive."
Gameday: Syracuse Mets Vs. Buffalo Bisons - 8/21/2021
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 45m
The Syracuse Mets are home to play the Buffalo Bisons. It's game five of the ...
Francisco Lindor gets candid about his Mets woes as return nears
by: Mike Puma — New York Post 46m
“I’m below for sure — it’s a fact,” Francisco Lindor said. “It sucks. That is the only way I can put it. It sucks.”
Pete Alonso homers (28) on a fly ball to left center field. Jeff McNeil scores. | 08/21/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 48m
NYM vs. LAD at Dodger Stadium
Fantasy baseball daily notes: Pitcher and hitter rankings for Sunday
by: Todd Zola, Fantasy — ESPN 1h
Prepare your fantasy baseball lineups confidently with our daily preview, including pitcher projections, hitter matchup ratings and more.
