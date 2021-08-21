New York Mets
Morning Briefing: Mets’ Slide Continues With Third Straight Loss to Dodgers
by: Clayton Caldwell — Mets Merized Online 40m
Good morning, Mets fans!The Mets made it close but in the end the Los Angeles Dodgers handed the Mets their eighth loss in their last nine games on Saturday. Mets starter Rich Hill threw five
NY Mets: 3 things that need to happen to make the playoffs
by: Jorge Eckardt — Fansided: Rising Apple 2h
The 2021 New York Mets season has not been one the fans, players, front office and brand new owner hoped for. Heading into the season, making the playoffs ...
Press Release: Mets one-hit Bisons, clinch series with 3-0 win on Saturday night
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 2h
Wilfredo Tovar, David Thompson, and Cheslor Cuthbert all hit solo homers within a four-batter stretch in the bottom of the fourth inning...
Wild pitch in 10th inning sends Padres past Phillies 4-3 | Newsday
by: The Associated Press — Newsday 7h
(AP) -- Adam Frazier scored the winning run on a wild pitch by Philadelphia's Connor Brogdon in the 10th inning and the San Diego Padres overcame a strong outing by Aaron Nola and beat the Phillies 4
46-Year-Old Man Found Dead in Mets' Citi Field After Falling from Staircase
by: Paul Kasabian — Bleacher Report 9h
A 46-year-old man attending a Dead & Company concert Friday at Citi Field, the home of the New York Mets, died after falling from a second-floor staircase....
Game Chatter: Rich Hill vs Max Scherzer (8/21/21)
by: Other — Mets 360 3h
Matt Harvey pitched against the 1st place Braves. Did he help the Mets? You’ll look!
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 4h
Those losers the Mets fell to 6.5 and could be 7 back if the Braves win tonight…..but fortunately for the Mets one man stands in their way, and let’s check the numbers. The Orioles are …
Per Fangraphs, the playoff chances for NL teams: Giants 100% Dodgers 99.9% Brewers 99.5% Braves 81% Reds 56.1% Padres 35.8% Phillies 18.9% Mets 4.9% Cardinals 3.9% https://t.co/aW7oAjgFzcBeat Writer / Columnist
-
even if the Mets go 29-10 over their last 39 games they’ll finish with just 89 wins Atlanta is currently at 67 wins with the same amount of games left. oof. they had their opportunities. that should be the Mets’ slogan for the 2021 seasonBeat Writer / Columnist
-
the Mets are 32-for-180 with RISP (.178/.257/.267, 44 wRC+) since July 29 during that time, they’ve gone 6-17, going from 3.5 up in the NL East to 7 GB the Braves going 15-3 in August certainly hasn’t helped the situation. not like this type of play will get NYM anywhere..Beat Writer / Columnist
-
As mentioned on the Mets' radio broadcast last night, the team is 3-for-47 with runners in scoring position against the Dodgers this year. Those numbers seem impossible.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
New Post: Morning Briefing: Mets’ Slide Continues With Third Straight Loss to Dodgers https://t.co/SLtqLssLm1 #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
full-service breakdown of Saturday and a look ahead.. https://t.co/oNZPJKHl6EBeat Writer / Columnist
