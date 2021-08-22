Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Newsday
Mets' Noah Syndergaard expected to begin minor-league rehab this week | Newsday

by: Tim Healey Newsday 41m

LOS ANGELES — Noah Syndergaard is expected to begin a minor-league rehab assignment this week, two people familiar with the process said, a notable step forward in his return from a nearly two-year ab

Mack's Mets
Press Release: Tarpons Cruise Past St. Lucie Mets 8-2 in Series Finale

by: John From Albany Mack's Mets 6m

  TAMPA, Fla. (August 22, 2021) – The Tampa Tarpons cruised to an 8-2 win over the St. Lucie Mets in the series finale between the teams on...

ESPN
SS Baez (back) returns, bats 3rd for reeling Mets

by: Associated Press ESPN 44m

Javier Baez, the two-time All-Star who was reinstated from the injured list, started at shortstop for the New York Mets Sunday in the finale of a four-game series against the Los Angeles Dodgers, batting third in the lineup.

USA Today
Báez returns from injury, Lindor to follow for Mets

by: AP USA Today 1h

Javier Báez has returned to the New York Mets’ lineup after missing 11 games with back spasms

MLB
Video Story: Mets, Dodgers wrap series

by: N/A MLB: Dodgers 1h

Mets @ Dodgers Aug. 22, 2021

Syracuse Mets
Bisons top Mets in series finale on Sunday, 9-2 | Mets

by: N/A MiLB: Syracuse Mets 2h

The Official Site of Minor League Baseball web site includes features, news, rosters, statistics, schedules, teams, live game radio broadcasts, and video clips.

Film Room
Javier Báez's RBI double | 08/22/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 2h

Javier Báez gets the Mets on the board with an RBI double to left field, plating Brandon Nimmo in the 1st

New York Post
Mets’ lineup about to get a lot stronger

by: Zach Braziller New York Post 2h

Javier Baez is back in the Mets’ lineup and Francisco Lindor should follow in the next few days. For the Mets, any positive news is refreshing, given the state of their collapse that has seen...

    GENY Mets Report @genymets 1m
    Marcus Stroman is through six innings. He’s allowed 2 ER and has six strikeouts. #LGM
    Mets Booth @MetsBooth 2m
    We'll mark it down. (as directed in the announcer's handbook)
    Mets Booth @MetsBooth 4m
    They still lead 3-2 though at the moment.
  • profile photo
    Steve Gelbs @SteveGelbs 4m
    We'll see how the rest of the game plays out, but that will be the inning to remember if the Dodgers come back to win. 2nd and 3rd, nobody out. No runs scored and a few interesting decisions by the coaching staff.
    Mets Booth @MetsBooth 4m
    Second and third with 0 out in the top of the sixth. The Mets did not score. #Disconcerting
    NJDevils 233 Crazies @233Crazies 6m
    RT @AnthonyDiComo: That was... an inning. Two men in scoring position, no outs. DiSarcina held Davis at third. No pinch-hitter for Kevin Pillar in a right-on-right matchup. No PH for Marcus Stroman (at 81 pitches) with the bases loaded. No runs scored. Lots to unpack. Mets 3, Dodgers 2, mid-six.
