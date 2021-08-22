New York Mets
Press Release: Tarpons Cruise Past St. Lucie Mets 8-2 in Series Finale
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 4m
TAMPA, Fla. (August 22, 2021) – The Tampa Tarpons cruised to an 8-2 win over the St. Lucie Mets in the series finale between the teams on...
Mets' Noah Syndergaard expected to begin minor-league rehab this week | Newsday
by: Tim Healey — Newsday 39m
LOS ANGELES — Noah Syndergaard is expected to begin a minor-league rehab assignment this week, two people familiar with the process said, a notable step forward in his return from a nearly two-year ab
SS Baez (back) returns, bats 3rd for reeling Mets
by: Associated Press — ESPN 42m
Javier Baez, the two-time All-Star who was reinstated from the injured list, started at shortstop for the New York Mets Sunday in the finale of a four-game series against the Los Angeles Dodgers, batting third in the lineup.
Báez returns from injury, Lindor to follow for Mets
by: AP — USA Today 1h
Javier Báez has returned to the New York Mets’ lineup after missing 11 games with back spasms
Video Story: Mets, Dodgers wrap series
by: N/A — MLB: Dodgers 1h
Mets @ Dodgers Aug. 22, 2021
Bisons top Mets in series finale on Sunday, 9-2 | Mets
by: N/A — MiLB: Syracuse Mets 2h
The Official Site of Minor League Baseball web site includes features, news, rosters, statistics, schedules, teams, live game radio broadcasts, and video clips.
Javier Báez's RBI double | 08/22/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 2h
Javier Báez gets the Mets on the board with an RBI double to left field, plating Brandon Nimmo in the 1st
Mets’ lineup about to get a lot stronger
by: Zach Braziller — New York Post 2h
Javier Baez is back in the Mets’ lineup and Francisco Lindor should follow in the next few days. For the Mets, any positive news is refreshing, given the state of their collapse that has seen...
Marcus Stroman is through six innings. He’s allowed 2 ER and has six strikeouts. #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
We'll mark it down. (as directed in the announcer's handbook)We'll see how the rest of the game plays out, but that will be the inning to remember if the Dodgers come back to win. 2nd and 3rd, nobody out. No runs scored and a few interesting decisions by the coaching staff.TV / Radio Network
They still lead 3-2 though at the moment.TV / Radio Network
We'll see how the rest of the game plays out, but that will be the inning to remember if the Dodgers come back to win. 2nd and 3rd, nobody out. No runs scored and a few interesting decisions by the coaching staff.TV / Radio Personality
Second and third with 0 out in the top of the sixth. The Mets did not score. #DisconcertingTV / Radio Network
RT @AnthonyDiComo: That was... an inning. Two men in scoring position, no outs. DiSarcina held Davis at third. No pinch-hitter for Kevin Pillar in a right-on-right matchup. No PH for Marcus Stroman (at 81 pitches) with the bases loaded. No runs scored. Lots to unpack. Mets 3, Dodgers 2, mid-six.Super Fan
