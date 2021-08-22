New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Buffalo Bisons crush Syracuse Mets, 9-2 - syracuse.com
by: Syracuse Mets | undefined — Syracuse 1h
Syracuse still won the series, three games to two.
More Recent New York Mets Articles
Hoskins hits 2 HRs in return, Phils beat slumping Padres 7-4 | Newsday
by: The Associated Press — Newsday 2m
(AP) -- Rhys Hoskins homered twice in his return from the injured list and Kyle Gibson pitched eight fantastic innings as the Philadelphia Phillies beat San Diego 7-4 on Sunday, knocking the skidding
Final score: Mets 7, Dodgers 2—Turnaround in Tinseltown
by: Grace Carbone — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 4m
The Mets finally won a game against the Dodgers in 2021.
Mets Slide Out of L.A. With a Win
by: Tim Ryder — The Apple 5m
Mets escape Los Angeles victorious thanks to Stroman's gem, Davis' four RBIs, and some El Mago tricks
Baez, Davis Spark Mets to 7-2 Win Over Dodgers
by: Nate Mendelson — Mets Merized Online 7m
Finally got one.The Mets defeated the Dodgers 7-2 on Sunday for their first, and only, win of the season against Los Angeles. They narrowly avoid back-to-back sweeps.New York wrapped up it
Mets salvage final game vs. Dodgers with win in Javier Baez’s return to lineup - nj.com
by: Chris Ryan | cryan@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 17m
The New York Mets beat the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday.
Edwin Díaz seals the 7-2 win | 08/22/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 22m
Edwin Díaz strikes out Chris Taylor for the final out, sealing the 7-2 Mets' victory over Dodgers
Francisco Lindor could return ‘early this week’: Luis Rojas - New York Daily News
by: Sarah Valenzuela — NY Daily News 27m
Sunday before the Mets series finale against the Dodgers in Los Angeles, Luis Rojas provided a promising update on his banged-up shortstop.
Press Release: Bisons top Mets in series finale on Sunday, 9-2
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 1h
José Martínez's home run swing on Sunday afternoon for Syracuse (Herm Card – herm4444@gmail.com ). Syracuse NY - The Buffalo Bisons used...
See All New York Mets Articles
Tweets
-
From what Luis Rojas said, it sounds like Jeff McNeil will see more time in left field in the near future. The Mets want to keep J.D. Davis at 3B, along with Francisco Lindor at SS and Javier Báez at 2B.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Atlanta, the #Phillies and the #Mets all win on the same day for the 1st time since Aug. 4: Atlanta, 68-56, leads the NL East. Phillies, 63-61, trail by 5 games Mets, 61-63, trail by 7 gamesBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Sounds like Lugo and Loup were unavailable out of the Mets' pen today, which played into Rojas' decision to let Stroman hit for himself in the sixth.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Marcus Stroman’s release points from today’s start. #MetsBlogger / Podcaster
-
Brandon Nimmo recorded the 46th multi walk game of his career today. He’s one away from tying Robin Ventura for the 20th-most multi walk games in @Mets history. David Wright is the franchise leader with 142 such games. @Metsmerized #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @The7Line: IT HAS HAPPENED! Mets notch a W to close out their series in LA. A 7-2 victory for the boys. Back to Citi on Tuesday. Tell em, Howie! https://t.co/ffXbhtSWnESuper Fan
- More Mets Tweets