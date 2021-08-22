Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Syracuse
Buffalo Bisons crush Syracuse Mets, 9-2 - syracuse.com

by: Syracuse Mets | undefined Syracuse 1h

Syracuse still won the series, three games to two.

Newsday
Hoskins hits 2 HRs in return, Phils beat slumping Padres 7-4 | Newsday

by: The Associated Press Newsday 2m

(AP) -- Rhys Hoskins homered twice in his return from the injured list and Kyle Gibson pitched eight fantastic innings as the Philadelphia Phillies beat San Diego 7-4 on Sunday, knocking the skidding

Amazin' Avenue
Final score: Mets 7, Dodgers 2—Turnaround in Tinseltown

by: Grace Carbone SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 4m

The Mets finally won a game against the Dodgers in 2021.

The Apple

Mets Slide Out of L.A. With a Win

by: Tim Ryder The Apple 5m

Mets escape Los Angeles victorious thanks to Stroman's gem, Davis' four RBIs, and some El Mago tricks

Mets Merized
Baez, Davis Spark Mets to 7-2 Win Over Dodgers

by: Nate Mendelson Mets Merized Online 7m

Finally got one.The Mets defeated the Dodgers 7-2 on Sunday for their first, and only, win of the season against Los Angeles. They narrowly avoid back-to-back sweeps.New York wrapped up it

nj.com
Mets salvage final game vs. Dodgers with win in Javier Baez’s return to lineup - nj.com

by: Chris Ryan | cryan@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 17m

The New York Mets beat the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday.

Film Room
Edwin Díaz seals the 7-2 win | 08/22/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 22m

Edwin Díaz strikes out Chris Taylor for the final out, sealing the 7-2 Mets' victory over Dodgers

Daily News
Francisco Lindor could return ‘early this week’: Luis Rojas - New York Daily News

by: Sarah Valenzuela NY Daily News 27m

Sunday before the Mets series finale against the Dodgers in Los Angeles, Luis Rojas provided a promising update on his banged-up shortstop.

Mack's Mets
Press Release: Bisons top Mets in series finale on Sunday, 9-2

by: John From Albany Mack's Mets 1h

  José Martínez's home run swing on Sunday afternoon for Syracuse (Herm Card – herm4444@gmail.com ). Syracuse NY -  The Buffalo Bisons used...

