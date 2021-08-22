New York Mets
J.D. Davis' RBI walk | 08/22/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 30m
J.D. Davis works a walk with the bases loaded, plating Brandon Nimmo to extend the Mets' lead to 6-2 in the 9th
Mets salvage final game vs. Dodgers with win in Javier Baez’s return to lineup - nj.com
by: Chris Ryan | cryan@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 10m
The New York Mets beat the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday.
Edwin Díaz seals the 7-2 win | 08/22/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 14m
Edwin Díaz strikes out Chris Taylor for the final out, sealing the 7-2 Mets' victory over Dodgers
Francisco Lindor could return ‘early this week’: Luis Rojas - New York Daily News
by: Sarah Valenzuela — NY Daily News 20m
Sunday before the Mets series finale against the Dodgers in Los Angeles, Luis Rojas provided a promising update on his banged-up shortstop.
Kolten Wong powers Brewers to 7-3 win over Nationals | Newsday
by: The Associated Press — Newsday 1h
(AP) -- Kolten Wong homered and drove in three runs, leading the Milwaukee Brewers to a 7-3 victory over the Washington Nationals on Sunday.Lorenzo Cain also connected as Milwaukee took the rubber ga
Press Release: Bisons top Mets in series finale on Sunday, 9-2
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 1h
José Martínez's home run swing on Sunday afternoon for Syracuse (Herm Card – herm4444@gmail.com ). Syracuse NY - The Buffalo Bisons used...
Buffalo Bisons crush Syracuse Mets, 9-2 - syracuse.com
by: Syracuse Mets | undefined — Syracuse 1h
Syracuse still won the series, three games to two.
New York Mets activate Javier Baez after IL stint
by: Sportsnaut — Sportsnaut 1h
The New York Mets activated recently-acquired infielder Javier Baez from the injured list Sunday.
SS Baez (back) returns, bats 3rd for reeling Mets
by: Associated Press — ESPN 2h
Javier Baez, the two-time All-Star who was reinstated from the injured list, started at shortstop for the New York Mets Sunday in the finale of a four-game series against the Los Angeles Dodgers, batting third in the lineup.
