New York Mets

Daily News
Francisco Lindor could return ‘early this week’: Luis Rojas - New York Daily News

by: Sarah Valenzuela NY Daily News 20m

Sunday before the Mets series finale against the Dodgers in Los Angeles, Luis Rojas provided a promising update on his banged-up shortstop.

nj.com
Mets salvage final game vs. Dodgers with win in Javier Baez’s return to lineup - nj.com

by: Chris Ryan | cryan@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 10m

The New York Mets beat the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday.

Film Room
Edwin Díaz seals the 7-2 win | 08/22/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 14m

Edwin Díaz strikes out Chris Taylor for the final out, sealing the 7-2 Mets' victory over Dodgers

Newsday
Kolten Wong powers Brewers to 7-3 win over Nationals | Newsday

by: The Associated Press Newsday 1h

(AP) -- Kolten Wong homered and drove in three runs, leading the Milwaukee Brewers to a 7-3 victory over the Washington Nationals on Sunday.Lorenzo Cain also connected as Milwaukee took the rubber ga

Mack's Mets
Press Release: Bisons top Mets in series finale on Sunday, 9-2

by: John From Albany Mack's Mets 1h

  José Martínez's home run swing on Sunday afternoon for Syracuse (Herm Card – herm4444@gmail.com ). Syracuse NY -  The Buffalo Bisons used...

Syracuse
Buffalo Bisons crush Syracuse Mets, 9-2 - syracuse.com

by: Syracuse Mets | undefined Syracuse 1h

Syracuse still won the series, three games to two.

Sportsnaut
New York Mets activate Javier Baez after IL stint

by: Sportsnaut Sportsnaut 1h

The New York Mets activated recently-acquired infielder Javier Baez from the injured list Sunday.

ESPN
SS Baez (back) returns, bats 3rd for reeling Mets

by: Associated Press ESPN 2h

Javier Baez, the two-time All-Star who was reinstated from the injured list, started at shortstop for the New York Mets Sunday in the finale of a four-game series against the Los Angeles Dodgers, batting third in the lineup.

